Uintah, UT

AVEC and Uintah High Graduation

 2 days ago

The Ashley Valley Education Center had a graduating class of 124 members this year but served many more students than that this year. “During the 2021-2022 school...

Duchesne Library “The Write Thing” This Saturday

The Duchesne County Library System Duchesne Branch is hosting events through the summer. On Saturday, June 4th, an author panel called "The Write Thing" will be at the library. The panel includes Loralee Evans, C. David Belt, and Heather Moore. Heather Moore is a 4-time winner of the Whitney Award, 2-time winner of the Golden Quill Award, and 7-time winner of Best of State Literary Arts. C. David Belt is a 2-time Whitney Award finalist, and the 2017 winner of the Scottish Clan Heritage Storytelling Competition. Loralee Evans is a local Duchesne author of 12 books and has been instrumental in organizing this event. A question and answer session will be held with the opportunity to meet these authors personally. The event will be at 1pm on June 4th at the library.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
Fishing With The Fox Contest Underway

It’s time! Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and The Fox 98.5 FM radio station are launching their annual Fishing with the Fox event. This is the 12th year of the contest in which the DWR tag fish with plastic tags marked '2022 DWR WIN' and which are numbered 001-550 and have been distributed at three Uintah Basin water bodies: Big Sand Wash Reservoir in Duchesne County, Browne Lake in Daggett County and East Park Reservoir in Uintah County. The contest started on the first day of June and will continue until August 7th. If you catch a tagged fish you must have the physical blue tag in your possession. Individuals are required to register at the Eventbrite page to enter your contest registration information and tag number. Print out the registration ticket. Turn in the ticket and the blue tag into the DWR Vernal office or drop off at select Uintah Basin locations. All tags registered are automatically entered for the 'Alive After Five' grand finale prize drawing! The prize drawing will occur on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at the Uintah County Library park. You must be present to win OR register an alternative person to represent you at the grand prize drawing.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
Meet The Candidate: Wayne Simper For Uintah County Commission Seat B

Evans Family Media is providing the opportunity to get educated ahead of the upcoming primary election through the Meet The Candidate Radio Series. Wayne Simper, who is running for Uintah County Commission Seat B, was the guest on the May 31st program. Simper has been active serving on many boards and committees in Uintah County over the years. He is among the first board members of the newly formed Special Service District #1 which is in the process of consolidating the Rec, Transportation, and Impact Mitigation districts into one. He has also been highly involved in and knowledgeable of local public lands issues which he believes is essential knowledge if serving as a Commissioner. He stated in the interview how important it is to step up and protect our rights here in Uintah County or those rights will be lost. The interview also covered his thoughts on Uintah County’s budget, employee benefits, and his take on the current Uintah County dynamics. To listen to the interview, visit www.BasinNow.com and click on ‘Meet the Candidate’ under the Community tab. Continue to tune in to the Meet the Candidate Radio Series on Newstalk KVEL AM920 104.5 FM every weekday at 5:00pm leading up to the primary election on June 28th. Finally, before you cast your vote, remember, informed voters elect competent civic leaders.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
Duchesne County Signs Statewide Agreement For Special Needs Registry

Duchesne County is participating in a statewide effort to form a Special Needs Registry. The registry is through the State of Utah and is a place where individuals with disabilities or others with functional needs can voluntarily report their name, disability, and contact information with the information to be available to assist in emergency response efforts. The Duchesne County Commission considered the option during a May meeting and approved the County signing the Statewide Memorandum of Agreement. Signing the agreement then allows the County to apply for access to the registry. The Commissioners approved the motion unanimously.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Earthquake reported near Utah, Colorado border

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A minor earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon and it was felt in the Grand Junction, Colorado area as well as Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the 3.8 magnitude earthquake around 4:12 p.m. Officials say the epicenter of the shock was located 31.3 miles from Fruita, Colorado, and about […]
MOAB, UT
Uintah County Attorney’s Office Share Positive Report Of Penstemon Conservation

Almost a decade ago, an effort was undertaken to pioneer a self management approach to conservation and a review after all these years has proven that the effort has been a success. According to the Uintah County Attorney’s Office report, this effort had to do with U.S. Fish and Wildlife proposing in 2013 to list two kinds of penstemon plants under the Endangered Species Act, a move that would have had intense negative impacts on numerous economic sectors, livestock, recreation, and travel. “Uintah County, with the assistance of the Uintah County Attorney's Office, took the lead to negotiate a more thoughtful and productive plan,” explains the Attorney’s Office. “After a year of intense negotiations, the United States (multiple agencies), State of Utah, SITLA, Uintah County (with cooperation of multiple private landowners), and Rio Blanco County (Colorado) entered into an unprecedented Conservation Agreement. This effort eliminated the threat of listing and suffocating Section 7 consultation. At the time naysayers commented that ‘it is unwise to expect any group of people to objectively monitor their own efforts.’ Well, 6 years in, this motley crew of dedicated agencies have proven that they can indeed monitor themselves.” Thousands more plants have been found and local collaboration has proved more than effective. Well done to all local agencies involved!
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

More wild birds in Utah counties test for avian influenza

Authorities with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources say 10 wild birds have tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and test results from other dead birds are pending. According to a news release Thursday from the DWR, the 10 HPAI positive birds have been located in Cache, Weber, Salt...
UTAH STATE
Fish Limit Changed In Two Uintah Basin Bodies of Water

Officials for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources have made adjustments to fishing limits throughout Utah. Randy Oplinger, the division's sportfish coordinator, explained earlier this year that state wildlife biologists will continue to stock fish at different bodies of water across Utah but take projected low water levels into consideration for every project. State wildlife officials announced last Friday that the limit has been raised to 16 fish a day at Oweep Creek and Porcupine Lake in Duchesne County. The reason is that DWR plans to eventually treat both bodies with rotenone to remove non-native brook trout that are impacting the habitat for native fish species. The new limit will remain in place until July 31st. There are plans to do another rotenone treatment next year. There have been five other bodies of water that have had their limits changed already.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
Missing 7-Year-Old Found Safe After Overnight Search

Thankfully it was a happy ending after a child went missing in Uintah County on Friday evening. According to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched on May 27th to a missing seven year-old boy in the area of Dyer Park, approximately 25 miles north of Vernal. Uintah County Search and Rescue, along with other agencies responded immediately. “Searchers learned that the boy was out riding his motorcycle when he disappeared,” shares the Sheriff’s Office. “The motorcycle was located by family members prior to searchers arriving on scene, but the child was not with the bike. Searchers looked throughout the night and into the morning hours with the assistance of helicopters from the Department of Public Safety and Classic Lifeguard. At approximately 10:30am the boy was found by search and rescue, approximately 2.5 miles from where his motorcycle had been found. He was checked out by medical crews on scene and then reunited with his family.” Uintah County Sheriff Steve Labrum expressed his deep thanks to all that assisted on the rescue.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
Roosevelt Police Chief Comments On Indictment Of Florida Man Charged With Kidnapping Roosevelt Teen

The man who interacted with a Roosevelt teen through a virtual reality game before driving to Roosevelt and kidnapping her is facing serious charges and the Roosevelt City Police Chief couldn’t be happier about it. Christopher Evans has been indicted for transporting a minor across state lines with intent to commit sexual contact and commit sexual intrusion and faces 10 years to life in prison, which Chief Mark Watkins fully supports. “This is the reason we transferred this case over to federal investigators,” shares Chief Watkins. “We knew Evans would face harsher consequences if the case was tried in Federal court, and we couldn’t be happier with how it is proceeding.”
ROOSEVELT, UT
