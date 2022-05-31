Jemele Hill Reveals ESPN Paid Her $200,000 Less Than Michael Smith While Co-Hosting ‘His & Hers’

Jemele Hill reveals ESPN paid her $200,000 less than “His & Hers” co-host Michael Smith.

Jemele Hill has a career in journalism that started with her local paper that grew to become worldwide. In 2018, when she left ESPN, she pivoted in her career and became an entrepreneur and businesses woman.

Hill has often said when she left ESPN, she traded one job for seven. Recently, Jemele was a guest on REVOLT’s Assets Over Liabilities and reflected on her career path and the business side of being a woman working in media.

“It wasn’t until I got to ESPN that I really got serious about the business side of journalism because I got to see what people made,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s possible?!’ ESPN forced me to really grow up because it’s a different game being played at that level than it is at the previous places I had been. This is the first time I had an agent and the first time I really had to learn how to manage my money.”

Jemele Hill Reveals She Was Paid Almost A Quarter-Million Less Than Her Co-host At ESPN

Jemele used her lessons as a way to warn others in journalism and business to get serious about all aspects of the game. She even revealed that her co-host from the popular “His and Hers” show made $200k more than she did in her time at ESPN.

“I was making $200,000 less than him even though we were doing the same job,” Hill went on. “It’s not so much about what you’re worth, it’s about what you will negotiate. I started at ESPN at such a low salary to begin with. One of those, ‘We’ll see how it works kind of contracts. A 2-and-2 contract: two-year deal with a two-year option, one of the worst contracts I ever signed.”

Women being on the receiving end of unfair wages isn’t new, but as we work toward changing this it’s good to see Jemele and others speaking out. These stories can help the next person so they can negotiate better and get what they deserve, as well.

You can watch her full episode with Assets Over Liabilities below.