Texas man with spina bifida goes on long-awaited motorcycle ride

37-year-old Kevin Worthy has always wanted to ride a motorcycle, according to his family, but due to his disability, it's never been a reality until just recently.

Born with spina bifida, a neural tube defect affecting the spine, Worthy was paralyzed from the chest down and ‘developmentally delayed,’ his family told KTAB/KRBC.

Video of Kevin Worthy at May 21 motorcade, sent in to KTAB/KRBC by Brian & Becky Acuff

From a young age, Worthy just wanted to ride. Finally, his family was able to make that dream into a reality May 21, when he got his chance to ride in a sidecar in a motorcade.

“His beaming smile and gratitude didn’t leave a dry eye amongst the hundred of us who were there,” Worthy’s uncle Brian Acuff said of the motorcade.

With more than 80 riders across multiple motorcycle clubs from Belton and closer, the bikers rode from Bangs High School to a luncheon at Underwood’s Bar-B-Q in Brownwood, all in honor of Worthy. He was also sworn in, “as president of Kevin’s honorary motorcycle group — which he had elected to name Brothers In Arms,” according to the Brownwood Bulletin .

With a vest sporting patches to commemorate the day, Kevin Worthy’s dream of being a biker has become a reality.

