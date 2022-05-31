ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas man with spina bifida goes on long-awaited motorcycle ride

By Karley Cross
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVLvW_0fvomVQk00

BANGS, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – 37-year-old Kevin Worthy has always wanted to ride a motorcycle, according to his family, but due to his disability, it’s never been a reality until just recently.

Born with spina bifida, a neural tube defect affecting the spine, Worthy was paralyzed from the chest down and ‘developmentally delayed,’ his family told KTAB/KRBC.

Abilene mom gives birth to identical twins 3 days apart
Video of Kevin Worthy at May 21 motorcade, sent in to KTAB/KRBC by Brian & Becky Acuff

From a young age, Worthy just wanted to ride. Finally, his family was able to make that dream into a reality May 21, when he got his chance to ride in a sidecar in a motorcade.

“His beaming smile and gratitude didn’t leave a dry eye amongst the hundred of us who were there,” Worthy’s uncle Brian Acuff said of the motorcade.

Video of Kevin Worthy at May 21 motorcade, sent in to KTAB/KRBC by Brian & Becky Acuff
Cooper High senior finds rare fossil on ranchland near Brownwood

With more than 80 riders across multiple motorcycle clubs from Belton and closer, the bikers rode from Bangs High School to a luncheon at Underwood’s Bar-B-Q in Brownwood, all in honor of Worthy. He was also sworn in, “as president of Kevin’s honorary motorcycle group — which he had elected to name Brothers In Arms,” according to the Brownwood Bulletin .

With a vest sporting patches to commemorate the day, Kevin Worthy’s dream of being a biker has become a reality.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spina Bifida#Disability#Motorcycle Clubs#Vehicles#Ktab Krbc#Brian Becky Acuff#Bangs High School
KXAN

Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The commander overseeing police during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside and it’s unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday.
UVALDE, TX
CBS Austin

Texas offering Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 4

(KVII) — Anglers in Texas will have the opportunity to fish for free in Texas on Saturday, June 4 for Free Fishing Day. The Texas Department of Parks & Wildlife offers Free Fishing Day on the first Saturday in June each year to allow people to try fishing for the first time.
KWTX

Amber Alert issued for baby abducted in Southeast Texas

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday issued an Amber Alert for Mansa Igbokwe, a three-month-old baby allegedly abducted by Obinna Igbokwe. The baby was last seen wearing a white onesie with pictures. He has long, curly hair, investigators said. Officials believe the baby...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
WTRF

Father, son donate custom coffins for Texas elementary school shooting victims

UVALDE, Texas (WTRF) — Sometimes it’s the little things, the extra effort, that helps to make a tragedy a bit more bearable. Casket-maker Trey Ganem of SoulShine Industries is customizing 20 caskets, including those for 18 children, for the victims of last week’s Texas elementary school shooting, according to BuzzFeed. One child will not have a custom casket, but Ganem told the New York Post that he did not want to elaborate.
UVALDE, TX
KIXS FM 108

A $500,000 Texas Two Step Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Victoria on Monday Night

Another big jackpot ticket has been sold in Victoria. This time, it was the Texas Two-Step Lotto Drawing. A single ticket matched all 4 numbers AND the bonus numbers. The ticket was sold at the 7-11 on Sam Houston Drive. In case you bought your Texas Two Step numbers there. Here are the winning numbers 6-8-24-29 with a bonus number of 24. This was NOT a quick pick. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. Congratulations to the new half-millionaire!
VICTORIA, TX
NewsWest 9

Filling orphaned wells in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas — There's plenty of oil wells in service here in west Texas that create energy for the rest of the country, but there are also abandoned ones that really don't serve a purpose. "In a lot of cases in the Permian basin they are legacy wells that...
TEXAS STATE
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy