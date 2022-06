ZUG, Switzerland – June 1st, 2022 – The Bitcoin SV Technical Standards Committee (TSC), an industry-led standards organisation for the BSV ecosystem, today announces that it adds five additional members to the committee. With these appointments, the TSC is well-positioned for future tasks and challenges ahead at a very critical stage for the BSV ecosystem as more and more enterprises integrate and work with the BSV blockchain.

