Highest and lowest-earning counties in West Virginia

( Stacker ) – Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

#55. Jefferson County

– Median household income: $80,430

—72.2% above state median, 28.0% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 40.3%

— #140 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

— #2,751 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#54. Berkeley County

– Median household income: $62.515

—33.8% above state median, 0.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.5%

— #706 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

— #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#53. Putnam County

– Median household income: $60,097

— 28.7% above state median, 4.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 27.2%

— #572 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

— #2,175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#52. Pleasants County

– Median household income: $56,838

— 21.7% above state median, 9.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

— #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#51. Harrison County

– Median household income: $53,022

— 13.5% above state median, 15.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.6%

— #881 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

— #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#50. Monongalia County

– Median household income: $52,455

— 12.3% above state median, 16.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.8%

— #672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%

— #600 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#49. Preston County

– Median household income: $51,888

— 11.1% above state median, 17.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

— #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

— #1,230 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#48. Morgan County

– Median household income: $51,745

— 10.8% above state median, 17.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

— #1,445 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

— #2,751 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#47. Brooke County

– Median household income: $51,496

— 10.2% above state median, 18.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.0%

— #2,330 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

— #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#46. Ohio County

– Median household income: $50,584

— 8.3% above state median, 19.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.4%

— #1,037 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

— #899 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#45. Marion County

– Median household income: $50,305

— 7.7% above state median, 20.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

— #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%

— #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#44. Mineral County

– Median household income: $49,936

— 6.9% above state median, 20.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.3%

— #2,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

— #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#43. Tucker County

– Median household income: $49,118

— 5.2% above state median, 21.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.3%

— #2,741 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%

— #1,053 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#42. Taylor County

– Median household income: $48,578

— 4.0% above state median, 22.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

— #1,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#41. Marshall County

– Median household income: $48,557

— 4.0% above state median, 22.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

— #1,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

— #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#40. Hampshire County

– Median household income: $47,857

— 2.5% above state median, 23.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.4%

— #2,421 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#39. Jackson County

– Median household income: $47,837

— 2.4% above state median, 23.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.8%

— #1,602 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%

— #590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#38. Hardy County

– Median household income: $47,438

— 1.6% above state median, 24.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

— #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

— #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#37. Wood County

– Median household income: $47,321

— 1.3% above state median, 24.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

— #1,686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

— #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#36. Kanawha County

– Median household income: $46,639

— 0.2% below state median, 25.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

— #1,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

— #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#35. Mason County

– Median household income: $46,078

— 1.4% below state median, 26.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.2%

— #2,289 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

— #1,354 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#34. Wirt County

– Median household income: $46,048

— 1.4% below state median, 26.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.4%

— #2,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%

— #772 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#33. Hancock County

– Median household income: $45,763

— 2.0% below state median, 27.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.3%

— #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%

— #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#32. Doddridge County

– Median household income: $45,545

— 2.5% below state median, 27.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

— #1,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

— #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#31. Raleigh County

– Median household income: $43,748

— 6.3% below state median, 30.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.6%

— #2,038 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%

— #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#30. Ritchie County

– Median household income: $43,577

— 6.7% below state median, 30.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.9%

— #2,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%

— #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#29. Randolph County

– Median household income: $43,320

— 7.3% below state median, 31.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

— #2,251 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%

— #546 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#28. Wetzel County

– Median household income: $43,107

— 7.7% below state median, 31.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.5%

— #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%

— #732 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#27. Tyler County

– Median household income: $43,087

— 7.8% below state median, 31.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.8%

— #2,681 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%

— #776 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#26. Gilmer County

– Median household income: $42,636

— 8.7% below state median, 32.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

— #2,766 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%

— #396 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#25. Lincoln County

– Median household income: $42,345

— 9.3% below state median, 32.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.4%

— #2,597 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%

— #533 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#24. Wyoming County

– Median household income: $42,332

— 9.4% below state median, 32.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

— #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%

— #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#23. Pendleton County

– Median household income: $42,312

— 9.4% below state median, 32.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

— #2,828 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

— #1,230 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#22. Grant County

– Median household income: $42,216

— 9.6% below state median, 32.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.1%

— #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%

— #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#21. Pocahontas County

– Median household income: $41,882

— 10.3% below state median, 33.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.4%

— #2,723 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

— #909 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#20. Braxton County

– Median household income: $41,466

— 11.2% below state median, 34.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.5%

— #2,405 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%

— #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#19. Fayette County

– Median household income: $41,394

— 11.4% below state median, 34.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.2%

— #2,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%

— #658 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#18. Mercer County

– Median household income: $40,784

— 12.7% below state median, 35.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.8%

— #2,932 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

— #580 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#17. Boone County

– Median household income: $40,739

— 12.8% below state median, 35.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.6%

— #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%

— #478 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#16. Upshur County

– Median household income: $40,322

— 13.7% below state median, 35.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

— #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%

— #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#15. Greenbrier County

– Median household income: $40,200

— 13.9% below state median, 36.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.7%

— #2,684 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%

— #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#14. Nicholas County

– Median household income: $40,086

— 14.2% below state median, 36.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

— #2,766 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%

— #658 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#13. Cabell County

– Median household income: $40,028

— 14.3% below state median, 36.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.6%

— #2,228 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.8%

— #225 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#12. Lewis County

– Median household income: $39,908

— 14.6% below state median, 36.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

— #2,454 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%

— #420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#11. Monroe County

– Median household income: $38,540

— 17.5% below state median, 38.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.8%

— #2,932 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

— #838 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#10. Barbour County

– Median household income: $38,459

— 17.7% below state median, 38.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.6%

— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%

— #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#9. Calhoun County

– Median household income: $38,382

— 17.8% below state median, 38.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.9%

— #2,925 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%

— #478 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#8. Summers County

– Median household income: $38,187

— 18.2% below state median, 39.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 9.2%

— #3,051 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%

— #686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#7. Wayne County

– Median household income: $37,988

— 18.7% below state median, 39.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

— #2,766 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 24.1%

— #105 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#6. Roane County

– Median household income: $37,373

— 20.0% below state median, 40.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

— #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%

— #600 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#5. Logan County

– Median household income: $36,168

— 22.6% below state median, 42.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.3%

— #2,444 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 22.2%

— #161 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#4. Clay County

– Median household income: $35,024

— 25.0% below state median, 44.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 9.4%

— #3,034 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 21.7%

— #180 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Webster County

– Median household income: $34,927

— 25.2% below state median, 44.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 9.9%

— #2,999 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 23.2%

— #126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. Mingo County

– Median household income: $32,764

— 29.9% below state median, 47.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 9.1%

— #3,054 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 23.9%

— #109 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. McDowell County

– Median household income: $27,682

— 40.7% below state median, 56.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 5.4%

— #3,133 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%

— #87 highest rate among all counties nationwide

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.