ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Players to Watch: Live Period

By DCourtland Christian
hoopseen.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the Tip-Off Classic, the events have continued to grow and get better with some of the best independent teams on the circuit. I have come across some top-tier athletes that will be some key players to watch during the live period in July. Some players have made a...

hoopseen.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

15 most popular specialty license plates in Alabama

Appreciate Alabama birds? There’s a license plate for you. Member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority? Kappa Alpha Psi? Zeta Phi Beta? There’s a license plate for you. Want to support U.S. troops or thank a lineman? Like yoga or just want to show you’re a friend of the coal mining industry? There are license plates for you.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

"Firearm activist groups are unhappy with Alabama gun laws," an APR 40th anniversary encore airing

Alabama Public Radio is turning forty years old. All year long the APR news team is diving into the archive to bring you the best of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from just last year. APR mentors University of Alabama journalism grad students every summer. That includes Joushua Blount. He's a UA grad and he's working as a multimedia journalist at the ABC station in Columbia, Missouri. Joushua produced a story that's noteworthy, one week after the mass shooting in Texas. It has to do with gun safety here in Alabama. Here's that story from the APR archives. And a note to our listeners, this feature makes reference to shooting accidents.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Alabama College Basketball
City
Mountain Brook, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Basketball
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama’s Bill Greason, oldest living Negro League player, has stories

The Rev. Bill Greason fought on Iwo Jima as a Montford Marine during World War II. After the war, he became an ace starter for the Birmingham Black Barons from 1948 to 1950. In 1948, he won two games in the playoffs against the Kansas City Monarchs, helping the Black Barons win the Negro American League pennant. Against the Homestead Grays, in the last Negro League World Series ever played, he started the only game of the series Birmingham would win. He later pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals, played eight years in the high minors and served as a pastor at Bethel Baptist Church in Birmingham for many years. In 2012, he was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal for his military service. On Oct. 24, 2018, Greason spoke at the Negro Southern League Baseball Conference at Rickwood Field and took questions about his remarkable life. At 97, he is the oldest living veteran of the Negro Leagues and the third oldest major leaguer. Greason lives in Birmingham and is expected to appear at the Jerry Malloy Negro League Conference awards banquet June 4.
AL.com

Level 1 risk for severe weather in Alabama on Thursday

A few strong to severe storms will be possible for parts of Alabama both today and Thursday ahead of a cold front. Thursday has the better chances for storms, but the Storm Prediction Center has added the very northwest corner of the state in a Level 1 out of 5 (or marginal) risk for severe weather today.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Alabama Players#Hoopseen#The Alabama Fusion#Ua
WRBL News 3

Georgia man arrested following high speed chase that crossed the state line into Alabama

GEORGIA (WRBL) – A Georgia man has been arrested after leading law enforcement officers on a chase that spanned three counties in two states. The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the individual involved as 24-year-old Lenny Brown, of Cartersville. According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began in Haralson County, Ga., Tuesday […]
HARALSON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Alabama NewsCenter

Three amazing scenic drives to take in Alabama

The open road: a temptress that calls to every soul eager to explore. In Alabama, few things top a spring drive through the countryside. Dense forest highways spill into a coastline of creamy white sands. When the moment calls and the horizon beckons, adventure can be found on one of these scenic routes in the Yellowhammer State.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the 7 Types of Hawks in Alabama

Alabama is home to around 449 species of birds. Among these species are hawks that live across the whole state during the breeding and non-breeding seasons. Hawks are incredible birds of prey that live in virtually every single habitat on earth. They hunt in rainforests, prairies, marshes, meadows, deserts, farms, and forests.
ALABAMA STATE
thefabricator.com

Shinhwa to invest $78 million in Alabama facility

Shinhwa Auto USA Corp. is expanding its presence in Auburn, Ala., by adding a second auto parts manufacturing facility as part of a $78 million growth project that will create 42 jobs over the next three years. The company will build the new 400,000-sq.-ft. factory across from its existing location...
kentuckytoday.com

Alabama church hires minister of ‘one mile missions’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (BP) – This past Sunday (May 22), Heritage Baptist Church made a historic step toward reaching their neighbors – they called Frederick L. Harris Sr. to be their minister of one mile missions. “We want to become a church that looks more like our neighborhood, and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma remains fastest shrinking city in Alabama

Selma remains the fastest shrinking city in Alabama, taking a 1.9% decrease in population from 2020 to 2021. According to an AL.com report the Census Bureau released its numbers on the fastest shrinking cities with at least 10,000 residents. Selma's population went from 17,960 in 2020 to 17,625 in 2021....
SELMA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy