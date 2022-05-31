Alabama Players to Watch: Live Period

Since the Tip-Off Classic, the events have continued to grow and get better with some of the best independent teams on the circuit. I have come across some top-tier athletes that will be some key players to watch during the live period in July. Some players have made a...
Check out the video of this gator crossing a walking path in a residential neighborhood lake below. These Gators are getting out of control. We recently published this story about a gator crossing a busy roadway in Huntsville AL... The gator population is out of control. Something has to be...
Appreciate Alabama birds? There’s a license plate for you. Member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority? Kappa Alpha Psi? Zeta Phi Beta? There’s a license plate for you. Want to support U.S. troops or thank a lineman? Like yoga or just want to show you’re a friend of the coal mining industry? There are license plates for you.
A sign outside an east Alabama gun store mocking the death of George Floyd was shared widely on social media this weekend. ‘Congratulations to George Floyd on 2 years of sobriety,’ the sign outside Leesburg Guns stated. The store is owned by Dr. Roger Nichols, a Cherokee County commissioner...
Alabama Public Radio is turning forty years old. All year long the APR news team is diving into the archive to bring you the best of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from just last year. APR mentors University of Alabama journalism grad students every summer. That includes Joushua Blount. He's a UA grad and he's working as a multimedia journalist at the ABC station in Columbia, Missouri. Joushua produced a story that's noteworthy, one week after the mass shooting in Texas. It has to do with gun safety here in Alabama. Here's that story from the APR archives. And a note to our listeners, this feature makes reference to shooting accidents.
The Rev. Bill Greason fought on Iwo Jima as a Montford Marine during World War II. After the war, he became an ace starter for the Birmingham Black Barons from 1948 to 1950. In 1948, he won two games in the playoffs against the Kansas City Monarchs, helping the Black Barons win the Negro American League pennant. Against the Homestead Grays, in the last Negro League World Series ever played, he started the only game of the series Birmingham would win. He later pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals, played eight years in the high minors and served as a pastor at Bethel Baptist Church in Birmingham for many years. In 2012, he was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal for his military service. On Oct. 24, 2018, Greason spoke at the Negro Southern League Baseball Conference at Rickwood Field and took questions about his remarkable life. At 97, he is the oldest living veteran of the Negro Leagues and the third oldest major leaguer. Greason lives in Birmingham and is expected to appear at the Jerry Malloy Negro League Conference awards banquet June 4.
A few strong to severe storms will be possible for parts of Alabama both today and Thursday ahead of a cold front. Thursday has the better chances for storms, but the Storm Prediction Center has added the very northwest corner of the state in a Level 1 out of 5 (or marginal) risk for severe weather today.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating four traffic deaths and three drownings that took place Memorial Day weekend. During the extended holiday, three drivers and one motorcyclist were killed in crashes along Alabama roadways. According to ALEA, two people involved weren’t wearing a seatbelt while one person was buckled up […]
It must have been about 1964 – four or five years before brother Russell Moore went off to Vietnam for his first combat – when twins Marolyn and Carolyn sat on a hill beneath an ancient pecan tree and wove tall grass into dolls’ hair, with bows and ribbons and memories they would carry a lifetime.
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Principal Albert Weeden knew he had to make a change at Loachapoka High School. For years, the small school’s ACT scores trailed whiter and wealthier high schools in Lee County. By...
GEORGIA (WRBL) – A Georgia man has been arrested after leading law enforcement officers on a chase that spanned three counties in two states. The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the individual involved as 24-year-old Lenny Brown, of Cartersville. According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began in Haralson County, Ga., Tuesday […]
The open road: a temptress that calls to every soul eager to explore. In Alabama, few things top a spring drive through the countryside. Dense forest highways spill into a coastline of creamy white sands. When the moment calls and the horizon beckons, adventure can be found on one of these scenic routes in the Yellowhammer State.
Robert Rice still doesn’t understand how he ended up inside Bibb Correctional Facility, a prison for men far from the panhandle beach town where he lived while serving in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. In 2018, his 13-month-old daughter died from neglect in south Alabama during his deployment in...
Alabama is home to around 449 species of birds. Among these species are hawks that live across the whole state during the breeding and non-breeding seasons. Hawks are incredible birds of prey that live in virtually every single habitat on earth. They hunt in rainforests, prairies, marshes, meadows, deserts, farms, and forests.
Shinhwa Auto USA Corp. is expanding its presence in Auburn, Ala., by adding a second auto parts manufacturing facility as part of a $78 million growth project that will create 42 jobs over the next three years. The company will build the new 400,000-sq.-ft. factory across from its existing location...
Take a moment to enjoy the beautiful views of Lay Lake in Alabama with this enormous home. It’s situated on 8.6 acres with incredible views of a pristine landscape. Lay Lake’s most expensive home has 4 bedrooms and 7 baths and is loaded with tons of fun amenities. This lake home is listed by Matt Robinson & Sherry Best with Ray & Poynor Properties.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (BP) – This past Sunday (May 22), Heritage Baptist Church made a historic step toward reaching their neighbors – they called Frederick L. Harris Sr. to be their minister of one mile missions. “We want to become a church that looks more like our neighborhood, and...
Selma remains the fastest shrinking city in Alabama, taking a 1.9% decrease in population from 2020 to 2021. According to an AL.com report the Census Bureau released its numbers on the fastest shrinking cities with at least 10,000 residents. Selma's population went from 17,960 in 2020 to 17,625 in 2021....
Police in West Alabama seized more than 40 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in a traffic stop on Interstate 20/59 Wednesday. The 17th Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force is a multi-agency unit that combats the spread of illegal narcotics in Marengo, Greene and Sumter Counties. According to a Facebook post from...
