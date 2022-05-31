James R. ‘Rat’ Bowen, former professional painter who became co-owner of Rose’s Bakery in Northeast Market, dies

Harry E. Silverwood Jr., a former executive CitiFinancial executive and partner in the Smith, Somerville & Case legal firm, died in his sleep of cardiovascular complications May 24 at his North Baltimore home. He was 87. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
The Baltimore City Council kicked off a week of budget hearings Tuesday with inquiries about the city’s $641 million American Rescue Plan. Among the questions: whether any of the city’s backlogged or stalled services will be restored by the funds, and how the remaining $160 million will be spent.
Baltimore City Council members’ frustration with a continuing lack of weekly recycling pickups triggered a six-hour budget meeting Wednesday with the Department of Public Works. The COVID pandemic previously halted all recycling, but the city has been collecting biweekly for the last six months. DPW says a study of recycling routes is needed before resumption of weekly pickups.
After starring at Towson, Koby Smith has been reunited with former Loyola Blakefield coach Ben Rubeor in the Premier Lacrosse League, as Rubeor’s Atlas used the fifth pick in May’s draft to take Smith. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
C. Milton Wright High School’s Colin Blanton and Jake Kegley were crowned Maryland state tennis champions Saturday at the Wilde Lake Tennis Center in Columbia.The two seniors, who played singles before pairing up for the title run, won the Class 2A boys doubles championship in straight sets. Source: The...
Signifying the big leap into life after high school, the senior class at Notre Dame Preparatory High School in Towson took a synchronized plunge into the school’s swimming pool on May 16. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
