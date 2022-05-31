Crash Kills Woman on Highway 30

TIGARD, Ore. — A person was injured when they crashed a dump truck into the Highway 217 southbound overpass at Hall Blvd. on Friday morning. There’s no word what caused the crash just before 11:00am. As of 1:00pm, both southbound lanes are closed as crews clean-up the scene.
Five weeks after a fatal crash killed two Southridge High School students and critically injured a Washington County Deputy, one of the teens who survived is now home with his family after spending weeks in the hospital and undergoing multiple surgeries.
Despite the orange traffic barrels that have slowed such incidents, the shootings continue on 72ndPeace for Mt. Scott-Arleta neighbors was again abruptly disturbed very early on Saturday, April 30, when once again shots rang out along S.E. 72nd Avenue, in an area just north of Woodstock Boulevard. East Precinct officers were dispatched at 12:37 a.m. to an area near the Discount Mini Mart convenience store in the short block between Woodstock Boulevard and Knight Street, at the southern edge of Mt. Scott City Park. Officers soon discovered that this wasn't an unfounded "Shots Fired" call: "They found two shooting victims; officers applied a tourniquet to stem the bleeding of one victim," a PPB official told THE BEE. Both victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is being released at this time. If you have information on this crime, please email: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov â€“ and refer to Case No. 22-113943. Or you can send tips through Crime Stoppers of Oregon â€“ www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=823& â€“ and perhaps receive a cash reward of up to $2,500. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of cars are stolen around Portland just about every day, but one recent theft comes as a big blow to both a nonprofit and those who rely on hot meals. Two large service vans were stolen from Potluck in the Park over the weekend. The...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities have released a new age-progressed photo of a boy missing from Portland since June 4, 2010. Saturday marks the 12-year anniversary of the disappearance of Kyron Horman. He was last seen at Skyline Elementary School attending the school’s science fair. He was seven-years-old at the time.
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A man has become the third person to die while in Washington County jail custody in the past two months, prompting the Washington County sheriff to call for an independent investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the death Wednesday in Hillsboro’s Washington County Jail involved...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a man shot and killed two men within 10 days of each other. 30-year-old Nycole Griffin was shot at Southeast 9th and Ash on April 24th and died at the hospital after being transported by private vehicle. Morgan “Max” Victor was shot in an...
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – An auto body shop went up in flames in Northeast Vancouver on Thursday and the clouds could be seen all the way from downtown Portland. A nearby neighbor to the fire told FOX 12 that shortly after the fire started, she felt her trailer begin to shake. Unfortunately, the auto body shop is now a total loss.
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham Police and the Parks & Recreations are asking the public for help to find the ‘Gresham Lumberjack’ that is cutting down hundreds of trees. It’s happening in about 1.7 miles along Springwater Trail, particularly around the 7th St. bridge. “What’s frustrating about...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a missing 90-year-old woman from the Centennial Neighborhood has been found safe. PPB said earlier today Hanna Zerie, 90, left her home in the 1200 block of Southeast 144th Avenue on Friday, June 3, 2022 at about 11 a.m. on her way to church near Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Division Street. Although she regulary walks the route, she never came back home as expected.
Hubbard Police shoot a loose dog after officer was bitten while trying to corral itGood morning Hubbard. As many of you already know, we had an unfortunate event occur last evening (June 1). We had two Hubbard Police officers on duty who came across a dog at large outside the Hubbard City Hall. While attempting to secure the animal one of our officers was attacked. The accompanying officer needed to shoot the dog to stop the attack. The officer who obtained the injury was transported to the hospital and as of this morning is recovering and will be ok. It was unfortunate the responding officers had to resort to deadly force to stop the attack, but because of the quick reaction of the accompanying officer, he was able to prevent a more serious injury or even an attack on a resident. I would like to remind residents to please ensure your dogs are safely secured in their yards or homes. This incident was very unfortunate and preventable. Charles Rostocil -- Hubbard mayor {loadposition sub-article-01}
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- One person died after a crash late Thursday night near Junction City. This happened at 10:31 p.m. Thursday night along River Road near the 93000 block east of Junction City. The Lane County Sheriff's Office said the person died at the scene of the crash shortly...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Tuesday, family and friends of Bianca Ceperich gathered at Wesley Lynn Park in Oregon City to remember the 16-year-old. On Friday, May 20, Bianca and several friends were driving on South New Era Road in Clackamas County when, according to investigators, their sedan crossed the center line and hit a truck. Bianca, who was a passenger in the car, died at the scene. The teen driver, the other two passengers, and the driver of the truck were taken to the hospital.
Suspect has cut down hundreds of trees along Springwater Corridor Trail since August 2021Someone won't stop chopping down trees in Gresham natural areas, and now the city is hoping for the public's vigilance in catching the vandal. Since last August, an unknown person or group has been cutting trees down on the Springwater Trail, particularly around the Seventh Street Bridge just west of Regner Road. To date nearly 100 trees that are at least 16 inches in diameter have been chopped, as well as hundreds of smaller trees. The perpetrator appears to use a handsaw, and even more...
Comments / 0