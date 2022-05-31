ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walleye forward Mitchell Heard getting hot in playoffs

By By Mark Monroe / The Blade
 2 days ago

Forward Mitchell Heard has brought vital versatility to a Toledo Walleye offense that has been explosive, balanced, and relentless in the ECHL Kelly Cup playoffs.

Heard has tallied five points in his past four games. The center, who plays a solid two-way game with physicality, scored two goals in Toledo's 5-4 win in Game 3 against Utah in the Western Conference finals.

“He's a huge weapon,” Walleye coach Dan Watson said. “He's a guy that cares about winning. He cares about the team. He wears his emotions on his sleeve. When you get Heardy going, he is a special player at this level. And we need him to be a factor, whether it's physicality or making plays. He plays like a big man, possessing the puck, and has been good on draws.”

Heard and the Walleye will face the Florida Everblades in the Kelly Cup Finals. Game 1 is Friday night at the Huntington Center.

So far in the playoffs, Heard is tied for fifth on the team in scoring with 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 16 games.

“You try to not get too high or too low,” Heard said. “You keep the positive vibes going, stay positive, and keep competing.”

Heard centers the line with Patrick Curry on his right wing and Matt Berry on his left. The trio has combined for four game-winning goals — Curry has two game-winners, while Heard and Berry each have one.

“That line does a little bit of everything,” Watson said. “They all have speed and creativity and skill. They've been a very productive team. I love that line.”

Heard had just two assists over the first seven games of the playoffs. He has nine points in his past nine games.

“It's in the back of your head,” Heard said. “You want to produce and show what you can do. It's all about hard work and competing for the puck. Once you get one, the floodgates will open. I have confidence in my game. I'm optimistic.”

Watson said Heard played more of a defensive role in the Walleye's first-round series against Cincinnati.

“He did a good job of it,” Watson said. “In the last two series, he's starting to come alive offensively. But he is still playing that good defensive game. He's up against the team's top lines every time.”

Heard, 30, quickly became a fan favorite in Toledo.

His celebratory goal-scoring gesture is now featured on a T-shirt. With his gloved hands clasped to each ear — splayed out as if attempting to hear something in the distance — Heard urges the crowd to get into the moment.

The slogan “Heard That!” also has caught on among his teammates and the fan base.

Local clothing company Jupmode teamed with Heard to make a shirt featuring his likeness. Proceeds for the limited edition shirts go to the Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center.

“It actually came about because of Twitter,” the company said on its website. “We were really excited when we were connected and the decision to partner with him to make a Toledo hockey shirt was an easy one. We love Toledo Walleye hockey, they're having a great year, Mitchell is a huge part of that, and we make T-shirts. It was a perfect match.”

Heard was selected in the 2012 NHL draft by Colorado. He played the past four seasons in Germany.

He last played in North America during the 2017-18 season. In 63 games that season with the Everblades, Heard amassed 67 points (25 G, 42 A).

Watson said Heard provides has become a leader in the locker room

“He’s full of character,” Watson said. “Heardy plays with physicality and energy.”

Heard said he came to the Walleye organization because of its fans and the chance to win a championship.

The Walleye have that chance with their second finals appearance in team history. Toledo will need Heard to continue to produce against a Florida team that has been dynamite defensively in the playoffs.

“We're getting timely goals from everyone,” Heard said. “We're all pulling the rope in the right direction.”

