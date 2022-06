According to their social media pages, the organizers of the Touchdowns and Tunes music festival will seek a new location for future events. A message posted on Facebook on Tuesday noted "the struggle of trying to survive 2020 and 2021," and reads, "after much deliberation, we have decided to cut our 2022 festival and not return to Paducah. From here we will be putting our efforts into a great return at a new home for Touchdowns and Tunes Tailgate Party."

PADUCAH, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO