Despite NHL interest, St. Francis grad Furry opts to return to Minnesota State

Brendan Furry had a can’t-miss season with Minnesota State’s hockey team this season.

As a result, the next level came calling.

Several NHL teams contacted the former St. Francis de Sales Knight as Furry contributed to the Mavericks’ second consecutive Frozen Four appearance.

Furry had a tough decision to make: turn his sights to the pro ranks or return to Minnesota State for his senior campaign.

He chose to return.

“I think there's still some parts of my game that I can work on,” Furry said. “There's definitely some things that I want to work on consistency-wise and really just fine-tuning my game to make sure that I'm ready when I go to the next level. I don't want to just fit in there. I want to excel there and to be ready to go.”

A handful of NHL teams reached out to him throughout his 2021-22 season, he said.

Furry accepted an offer to participate in the St. Louis Blues’ developmental camp in July and will remain in Mankato, Minn., this summer to begin preparation for the showcase.

“It's very humbling and a proud moment when you finally are able to talk to those teams,” Furry said. “It's your dream since growing up when you're a little kid. It really was really cool to be able to just talk to them and get to know them as people and what they wanted out of me.”

Furry had a breakout campaign in which he was the Mavericks’ third-leading scorer on one of the top teams in the country. He finished with 44 points (13 goals, 31 assists).

He scored a goal in the CCHA title game, Minnesota’s first-round NCAA game, and in the national semifinal.

“He's found a way to round out his game and play many different styles or in many different positions,” Minnesota State associate head coach Todd Knott said. “And so with that being said, any time you have that flexibility, you play a lot of minutes in a lot of different situations.”

Furry is expected to be the team’s first-line center and a strong All-America candidate.

He wants to continue to add assets to his game.

“We always talk about putting as many things into your basket as possible,” Furry said. “So at the next level you have all these different eggs, these different components, and pieces to your game that pro hockey can use. If that may be penalty kill, taking important face-offs, to scoring, to being a power-play guy, just being able to do all those things.”

The Blues’ developmental camp is a five-day event in mid-July. Furry is using the experience as a way to gain feedback on his game.

“That's the important thing is being able to be a learner and actually apply it to your game,” Furry said. “I think that's a huge part of what professional hockey teams are looking for. They want people that can adjust and learn and change their game and take that information that they told them and apply it to their games. I'm hoping I'm able to do that.”

Knott said the professional team that signs Furry will be getting “a complete player.”

Furry and Minnesota State have unfinished business next season. The Mavericks fell in the 2021 semifinals before dropping the national championship game this past season to Denver.

If the Mavericks’ pattern continues, next season could be their year.

That loss to Denver also played a factor into Furry’s decision to return for his senior season.

“Sitting there on the bench and having my head down and thinking that, ‘Wow, after going through this season, the season that I had, and talking to teams, realizing that that could have been my last game in a Minnesota State jersey,’ was eye opening,” Furry said. “And I don't know if I was truly ready for that. I didn't know what the next step was at the time. I think we're all coming back together to give it one more go here and make one last run, especially me and my classmates.”