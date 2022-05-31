ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Here's the Memorial Tournament bag policy at Muirfield Village

By Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

Thinking of bringing a backpack or a camera bag to the Memorial Tournament? Don't.

Per the PGA Tour guidelines, patrons attending the tournament this week at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin are only permitted to bring in non-transparent purses or bags that have a height, width and length no greater than 6 inches each.

Clear, transparent bags can be 12 inches tall and 12 inches long, but must still be no greater than 6 inches in width. Clear backpacks are not permitted.

Memorial Tournament field 2022: Who's playing in next week's Memorial Tournament? Here's the current list of golfers

Rob Oller: Memorial honoree Charlie Sifford paved way for Black instructor Gerry Hammond

Patrons are permitted to bring a 1-gallon plastic freezer bag to store anything they might need, however the bag must be clear and not tinted. Diaper bags and other medically necessary bags are permitted but will be inspected.

If you plan on bringing a folding chair to sit at your favorite hole, be sure to take it out of the bag before bringing it onto the grounds of course. Otherwise you will be asked to take it back to your car or throw it out.

For reference, here's the PGA Tour's infographic on what's permitted at the Memorial Tournament and other PGA events.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Here's the Memorial Tournament bag policy at Muirfield Village

