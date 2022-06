CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGXA) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers arrested an arriving passenger for concealing packages of cocaine in an electric wheelchair. 22-year-old Alexander Lopez-Morel landed in Charlotte, returning home from a trip to the Dominican Republic when he was approached by CBP Officers who examined the wheelchair and found the packages, containing more than 23 pounds of cocaine, in the seat cushions.

