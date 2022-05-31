ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Police Officers to Face Civil Rights Trial in Timpa Case

By Ben Russell
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court of the United States said Tuesday it would not review the case involving four Dallas police officers involved in the death of a man back in 2016. A federal appeals court ruled back in January that "qualified immunity" should not protect the officers from potential liability resulting from...

Phyl Henry
2d ago

Creuzot is one dirty man. Clearly, the cops killed this man, while mocking him until his demise by their hands. I hope and pray the family gets healing in this case. I know it's hard to move on without the cops getting charged for their crime. Mr. Timpa should still be here enjoying his life.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

SCOTUS to Decide Whether Civil Rights Trial Against Dallas Officers Can Proceed

The Supreme Court of the United States is expected to decide as early as Tuesday on whether a federal civil rights trial should proceed against four Dallas police officers involved in the death of a man back in 2016. A federal appeals court ruled back in January that qualified immunity...
