Urbana School District offering drive-thru COVID testing
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting on Tuesday, Urbana School District will be offering drive-thru COVID testing twice a week for students and staff.
The tests will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays at Yankee Ridge Elementary School from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. through June 30.
There will also be testing available for asymptomatic students and staff who are a part of the district's summer programming as well.
