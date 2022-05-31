ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Urbana School District offering drive-thru COVID testing

By Will Gerard
 2 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting on Tuesday, Urbana School District will be offering drive-thru COVID testing twice a week for students and staff.

The tests will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays at Yankee Ridge Elementary School from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. through June 30.

There will also be testing available for asymptomatic students and staff who are a part of the district’s summer programming as well.

