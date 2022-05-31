UPDATE: Driver In Rochester Crash Has Died

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A child was hospitalized Friday evening after a boat crashed into a barge on the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near the Ole Miss Marina in Reg Wing, located roughly 65 miles southeast of Minneapolis. Investigators say the boat was having mechanical issues on the water and was unable to move out of the barge’s path. The collision sent a man and four children into the water. While all of the children were wearing life jackets, one of them needed emergency help at the scene and was brought to a local hospital via ambulance. The child’s condition is not known. The man and the three other children were treated at the scene and released. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

