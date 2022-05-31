TPAC previews three big upcoming shows

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The Topeka Performing Arts Center has several shows on its lineup. Larry Gawronski, executive director at TPAC, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday to give us the details.

Of the many shows coming to TPAC, most notably include:

Disney Junior Live! Costume Palooza – Sept. 15

Whose Live Anyway? – Oct. 21

ON YOUR FEET! – Jan. 29

For tickets and more information and to see a full list of shows, click here .

