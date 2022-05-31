ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

TPAC previews three big upcoming shows

By Tiffany Littler
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mg82v_0fvogG4z00

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The Topeka Performing Arts Center has several shows on its lineup. Larry Gawronski, executive director at TPAC, stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday to give us the details.

Of the many shows coming to TPAC, most notably include:

  • Disney Junior Live! Costume Palooza – Sept. 15
  • Whose Live Anyway? – Oct. 21
  • ON YOUR FEET! – Jan. 29

For tickets and more information and to see a full list of shows, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Kansas Ballet presents their class concert ‘Reach For The Stars’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Ballet held their spring class concert ‘Reach For The Stars’ Tuesday evening at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Kansas Ballet Company is an equal-opportunity, nonprofit organization committed to serving a diverse population.  Their mission is to provide students with an opportunity to expand their personal technique and artistic expression through […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Civic Theatre’s ‘Voiceless’ opens Friday night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Civic Theatre’s latest play, a romantic comedy called “Voiceless,” premiers Friday night. Voiceless is a romantic comedy about Flynn, a charming young man who lives with a curse in the enchanted forest between the kingdoms of Lullashire and Knottingdale. The curse prevents him from being able to speak. He must remain […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT

Local chef to appear on Rat in the Kitchen on TBS.

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Ambroja Watson, chef and owner of Soul Fire Food Company, is set to appear on Rat in the Kitchen on TBS, Thursday June 2nd at 8pm. She stopped by today to tell us what it was like being on the show.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Adopt a Pet: Molly

HOLTON (KTMJ) – Sarah Mauldin with the Heart of Jackson Humane Society stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Thursday to show us this week’s adoptable pet. Meet Molly! Molly is about six months old and is a Coonhound/Australian Shepherd mix. She arrived at the shelter after she was hit by a car. For more information […]
HOLTON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Entertainment
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
KSNT News

Dog Show brings Canines from across the U.S. to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center is home to several hundred dogs for the next few days. “There are two clubs involved in this show, the Greater Emporia Kennel Club and the Jesse James Kennel Club. In every ring we have a Best of Breed and we will have a group competition this […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Germanfest returns to Topeka to celebrate faith, culture and tradition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a two-year hiatus, the Germanfest is coming back to Topeka to share some old-fashioned German culture and cuisine with the community. The Germanfest has deep roots in Topeka, beginning with its ties to the Sacred Heart-St. Joseph Churches. Officially, the summer festival got its start in 1973 as a hot dog […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tpac#Ktmj#Fox 43 Am Live#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

‘Breathtaking view’ reopens in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s called a “breathtaking view.” After being closed due to the pandemic, one of Topeka’s favorite spots is reopening. Opening Wednesday, the Kansas State Capitol dome tours are back, according to the Kansas Historical Society. Beginning June 1, the tours are open at 9:15 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:15 […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

50th annual Sundown Salute will be celebrated

Much of the Sundown Salute celebration has been moved to the city of Milford this year but there is still the lineup of bands for the annual event. According to information released by Sundown Salute Committee Director Michelle Stimatze, there will be rock'n roll music with Goddesses of Rock and The Hype on June 30th, country & western with Tate Stevens and Ricochet July 1, rock'n roll featuring Special Forces and Peace, Love & Music July 2, country & western with Queens of Country and Diamond Rio July 3 and The 1st Infantry Division Band, Silver Bullet and Foghat on July 4. The concerts begin at 8 and 10 p.m. in the evening hours.
MILFORD, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
theraymorejournal.com

Raymore BBQ joint nominated for Best Burnt Ends in Kansas City

The Jiggy Pig has been nominated for Best Burnt Ends and Best Food Truck in Kansas City magazine’s Best of KC poll. Raymore residents should be familiar with The Jiggy Pig. Although it is a food truck, the barbecue joint serves primarily Raymore and surrounding areas in Cass County.
RAYMORE, MO
WIBW

FORK IN THE ROAD: New Overbrook restaurant opens thanks to the power of family

OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - A new restaurant opened in Overbrook, Kansas, one month ago and it was all made possible with help from others. The Rock Creek Café, located at US-56 and Main St. in Overbrook, Kansas, has a little bit of everything. With breakfast items from biscuits and gravy to breakfast burritos, and for lunch, the café has pork burgers, homemade potato salad, and homemade cherry or apple pie just to name a few.
OVERBROOK, KS
KSNT News

Topeka High School celebrates generations of talent

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High alumni return to the stage once more for a celebration of the school’s century-and-a-half anniversary. The Generations of Talent event highlighted the talented students that once called Topeka High their home. The show began with the Topeka High Drumline, highlighting the current talent at the school. From there, performers ranging […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Camp for girls looks to champions to be the best

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University women’s basketball team held a fundamentals camp for girls entering 3rd-8th grades in Lee Arena. The week-long camp focused on basketball fundamentals, defensive concepts, offensive moves, and shooting form. Campers received individual instruction from the Washburn Women’s Basketball coaching staff and players. Washburn University announced in April the hiring of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Butterfly Garden makes return visit to Topeka Zoo this summer

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo has announced that it will once again be opening its Butterfly Garden on Wednesday. After having been closed for almost four years, the Butterfly Garden will be making a comeback starting next week. Guests will be able to walk among five different species of free-flying, native butterflies while learning […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Abandoned puppy rescued on busy Kansas highway

WAMEGO (KSNT) – An abandoned puppy has a new home after being saved on the highway near Wamego on Saturday. Coleman Electric employees were traveling to Manhattan when they noticed a puppy in the back of a car hauler. Matt Mcmillan and Steve McLean worked to flag down the double-decker car hauler with help from […]
KSNT News

KSNT News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy