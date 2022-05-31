Two men hospitalized in Richmond weekend shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating after two men were shot in the Upper Shockoe Valley area early Saturday morning.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Hospital Street after reports that a person had been shot.

Upon their arrival, officers located two adult males with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective O’Neil at 804-646-3828 , or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 . The P3 Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

