Richmond, VA

Two men hospitalized in Richmond weekend shooting

By Tannock Blair
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating after two men were shot in the Upper Shockoe Valley area early Saturday morning.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Hospital Street after reports that a person had been shot.

Upon their arrival, officers located two adult males with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Richmond Police investigating Friday shooting on St. John Street

Richmond Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective O’Neil at 804-646-3828 , or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 . The P3 Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Woman dies after hit by a car in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom

Richmond police said officers are investigating the incident, which occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the 1700 block of East Broad Street. Officers arrived at the scene for the report of a vehicle striking a person. Upon arrival, officers found the adult female pedestrian down. Police said she was taken to the hospital for treatment, where she later died due to her injuries.
RICHMOND, VA
