ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Poland to extend anti-inflation measures, government says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ot09E_0fvofHvV00

WARSAW, May 31 (Reuters) - Poland will extend measures introduced to soften the impact of soaring inflation on consumers, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Poland has slashed the value added tax on basic food products to zero as part of two sets of mesures dubbed the "Anti-inflation shield", which also included cash handouts to struggling households and cuts in taxes on petrol, gas and electricity.

But the impact of the war in Ukraine on global supply chains and commodity prices combined with strong wage growth and a robust recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic have kept prices rising.

Polish annual price inflation accelerated to 13.9% in May from 12.4% in April, according to a flash estimate from the statistics office released on Tuesday, pushing further away from the central bank's 1.5%-3.5% target range.

"We are planning to extend these anti-inflation shield arrangements," Piotr Muller told reporters.

Muller said that measures relating to reduced VAT rates and excise duty would be extended, but that there would be some "minor adjustments".

The current measures were due to end on July 31.

Reporting by Alan Charlish Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Time is running out for Russia, German economy minister says

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany must work harder to reduce its energy-dependence on Russia but Western sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are still taking a heavy toll on the Russian war machine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday. "The Russian economy is collapsing," Habeck...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Vat#Commodity Prices#Excise#Polish
Reuters

Russia says Germany is risking European security by 'remilitarizing'

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday accused Germany of throwing European security into imbalance by "remilitarizing", as Berlin moves to boost its military spending in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In comments published in German newspapers this week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would soon have the largest...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Reuters

U.S. recovery extends Social Security, Medicare funds slightly -trustees

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A stronger-than-expected recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will slightly delay the dates when Social Security and Medicare funds are depleted, trustees for the federal benefit programs said on Thursday, warning that growing economic uncertainty may alter the projections. Social Security’s Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund will...
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Ukraine says Russia trying to move war into 'protracted phase'

KYIV, June 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence minister on Friday said he believed the Kremlin was trying to move the war into a "protracted phase" by building layered defences in occupied regions in the south of the country. "The Kremlin is trying to move the war into a protracted phase,"...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. issues fresh round of Russia-related sanctions -website

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The United States has issued a fresh round of Russia-related sanctions targeting 17 individuals, including Sergei Roldugin, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a U.S. Department of Treasury said in a notice on its website Thursday. The latest sanctions also targeted 16 entities,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Ukraine says it pushes back Russian troops in battlefield city

KYIV, June 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Saturday it had recaptured a swathe of the battlefield city of Sievierodonetsk, in a rare counter-offensive against Russia's main assault force that had been steadily advancing in the east. The Ukrainian claim could not be independently verified and Moscow said its own...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

463K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy