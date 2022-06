The UEFA Nations League kicks off with a bang this week, with Spain and Portugal squaring off in one of several matchups between elite teams. The tournament keeps teams of similar ability in each larger group, so this week also will bring such matches as Belgium vs. Netherlands and Italy vs. Germany. Spain and Portugal are in Group 2 of the top-tier League A, along with Czech Republic and Switzerland. Each team plays six group matches, with four of those to be played in early June and the other two scheduled for September. Spain lost the 2020-21 Nations League final to France last October. The last competitive match between these teams was a 3-3 draw in the 2018 World Cup group stage, and they have since played a pair of scoreless friendly matches.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO