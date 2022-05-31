C8 Corvette Sounds Right With An Akrapovič Exhaust: Video

The 2023 model year Chevy Camaro ZL1 will not be available to order with the optional 1LE Spec visible carbon fiber spoiler, GM Authority has learned. The optional ZL1 1LE Spec visible carbon fiber spoiler is an LPO-level, dealer-installed option that was available to order on the 2022 model year Camaro in the 1SS, 2SS and ZL1 trim levels with the Coupe body style only. This option, tagged with RPO code 6ZQ, allowed customers to equip the Camaro 1SS, 2SS, or ZL1 with the tall exposed carbon fiber spoiler that typically comes with the 1LE package for the Camaro ZL1. This was a rather pricy option, coming in at $5,595. It’s worth noting that t he 6ZQ spoiler is also currently unavailable to order on the 2022 model year Chevy Camaro as well.
