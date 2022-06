TROY, NY (June 1, 2022) – City officials have issued a traffic advisory for road closures on Campbell Avenue associated with the Campbell Avenue Bridge Replacement project. Campbell Avenue between Colleen Road and Project Road will be closed to all vehicle traffic beginning 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 3rd through 1:00 p.m., Sunday, June 5th.

