BOSTON - Boston is getting ready to expand a program that saves lives on the water. The city launched the Swim Safely Partnership to help teach more people of color to swim.According to USA Swimming, 70% of Black people don't know how to swim. "I think some of those initial barriers was access," said Kathryn Saunders, Executive Director of the Roxbury YMCA. "Access to an actual pool, access to maybe going to beaches and being comfortable and being welcomed in those environments." The Swim Safely Partnership provides free swim lessons at Boston area YMCAs, especially for people who historically have...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO