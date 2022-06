An Arkansas man ended up in Hopkins county jail Tuesday afternoon following brief Interstate 30 pursuit, according to arrest reports. Franklin County authorities attempted to stop a red Toyota Corolla inside of which an active assault between the driver and passenger was reported. The car did not stop. Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly were alerted and spotted what they believed to be the car in question nearing the 141 mile marker on I-30 west and hit the lights on their patrol unit to try to stop the car. May 31, 2022.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO