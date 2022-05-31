ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Driver In Rochester Crash Has Died

By Luke Lonien
 4 days ago
According to Rochester Police Department Spokesperson Amanda Grayson, the driver of the vehicle that crashed into a power pole on 3rd Ave in southeast Rochester has died. RPD has not released any details on the identity of the driver or the cause of death. Preliminary reports indicated the vehicle...

KIMT

Rochester driver in Wabasha County collision

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester driver is involved in a two-vehicle collision in Wabasha County. It happened around 11:46 am Friday at the intersection of State Highway 62 and County Road 81. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 79-year-old man from Rochester was driving east and a 50-year-old man from Ham Lake was northbound when they collided.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Multiple gunshots reported in northwest Rochester, residence struck

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a report of gunfire Friday in northwest Rochester that stemmed from an argument. Between nine and 20 shots were reported around 8 pm in the area of West Center Street and 11th Avenue NW. No injuries have been reported but multiple bullets struck...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Early Morning House Fire in Northwest Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Fire Department crews responded to an early morning house fire Saturday. Crews arrived at a two-story home in the 5400 block of 55th Ave NW around 12:50 a.m. to find an attached three-car garage was completely engulfed, and one of the vehicles inside the garage was on fire. All of the residents were out of the home.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Child Hospitalized After Boat Crashes Into Barge On Mississippi River Near Red Wing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A child was hospitalized Friday evening after a boat crashed into a barge on the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. near the Ole Miss Marina in Reg Wing, located roughly 65 miles southeast of Minneapolis. Investigators say the boat was having mechanical issues on the water and was unable to move out of the barge’s path. The collision sent a man and four children into the water. While all of the children were wearing life jackets, one of them needed emergency help at the scene and was brought to a local hospital via ambulance. The child’s condition is not known. The man and the three other children were treated at the scene and released. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Minnesota Crime & Safety
951thebull.com

16-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Northeast Iowa Car Crash

A juvenile driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday morning in northeast Iowa. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says the wreck occurred along Iowa Highway 139 shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday. A Ford Fusion driven by 16-year-old Katrindra Whalen of Burr Oak was northbound when her vehicle drifted off the road while she was searching for her wallet. The car then entered the ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its wheels.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Tent camping temporarily suspended at Macnider

(ABC 6 News) -The Macnider campground in Mason City has temporarily suspended tent camping service following a shooting incident there. Last Friday, a disagreement between two campers led to shots being fired and one person being wounded. According to witnesses, the fight started over parking issues at the campground. The...
MASON CITY, IA
steeledodgenews.com

News Bulletin: Fire damages Owatonna home

A duplex in Owatonna was badly damaged by fire Thursday afternoon, but two people reportedly inside escaped without injury. The call came in shortly before 3 p.m., sending firefighters to 247 E. Fremont St. The house is divided into two living units; initial reports of two people in the upstairs...
OWATONNA, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man pulled out of car at gunpoint; suspects still at large

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was pulled out of his vehicle at gunpoint in the 500 block of 4th Avenue SE. Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department said the 36-year-old victim owed money to an unnamed suspect, but had paid for the 2004 BMW X3 he was sitting in Thursday, June 2.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fire Guts Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building

Originally published June 2 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire gutted a historic building Thursday that’s part of Fort Snelling’s Upper Post. Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says multiple 911 calls about the fire at Building 53 — also known as the Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building — started coming in at about 2:30 p.m. When crews arrived, 40-50 mph winds were blowing the fire through the roof of the three-story brick building “like a tornado.” Tyner says workers inside were “lucky to get out,” with the last of the workers coming out when crews arrived. Two firefighters suffered minor hand burns from melting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Scuba Diver Dies After Being Pulled From Lake Minnetonka

Originally published June 3, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man drowned Friday while scuba diving in Lake Minnetonka. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says that water patrol, police and DNR crews responded around noon to a report of a missing diver in Maxwell Bay, on the north end of the lake near Orono. The man had been diving with a partner. With the help of sonar equipment and the other diver, the crews found the missing man about 30 feet from where he was last seen. While paramedics attempted life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead on the shore. The deceased diver’s name has yet to be released. His death remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office says. Dive Guys, a local weed removal business, says the man was an employee who was working with a crew to remove underwater weeds from a property. The business owner, Matt Wilkie, described the man as having an “incredibly kind soul” and an “infectious personality.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Autistic Rochester Teenager Reported Missing

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The public is being asked to contact police if they know the whereabouts of a missing Rochester teenager. The father of 17-year-old Caden Olson contacted police Monday night to report his son was not at home and had indicated he was planning to go to Texas to see his mother. The father says he hasn’t seen his mother for 9 years.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Police investigating attempted abduction in NW Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction in northwest Rochester. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, an 11-year-old girl reported that while riding her bike on 7th St. NW a small, black SUV pulled into her path from Manor Dr. NW. Rochester police...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Olmsted County woman sentenced for stolen truck

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A stolen truck means probation for an Olmsted County woman. Laurissa Ann Bale, 36 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community service. Bale pleaded guilty in February to felony...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Amazing: Watch Car Drive on Footbridge Over in Wisconsin

This driver decided to take a shortcut and drive right over a pedestrian bridge in Wisconsin!. I'm actually surprised this story didn't end much, much differently. I mean, I'm not sure how much weight your usual pedestrian footbridge can support, but I'm guessing they're not designed for vehicles to drive across them, right?
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Dealing cocaine sends Rochester man to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Dealing cocaine is sending a Rochester man to prison. Abdirahman Mohamed Sufi, 29, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with five drug-related felonies. Rochester police accused Sufi of selling a total of 16.82 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant. Court documents state the drug sales happened in August and September of 2019.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Vandalism keeping Silver Lake Pool closed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Vandalism will keep Silver Lake Pool closed until early July. The Rochester Parks & Recreation Department announced that Thursday, saying the pool was scheduled to open for the season on Monday but the recent destruction of the pool’s main drain cover will make that impossible. A replacement part will take a few weeks to arrive.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Brick building burns at Fort Snelling

The Minneapolis Fire Department has confirmed its crews have been battling a blaze at Building 53, at 6271 Taylor Avenue. A release from the department says windy conditions hampered efforts to extinguish the fire. As of 6:30 p.m. the fire was still burning. Two firefighters were treated for burns to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester businessman dies after motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester businessman Joel Bigelow died Friday from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash, his family confirmed. According to Bigelow's obituary, posted by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, Bigelow was involved in a crash near Wasioja, Minnesota. Bigelow was well-known in SE Minnesota for founding Bigelow Homes in...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Police Release Name Of Man Involved In Tuesday Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester Police Department has released the name of the man who was involved in a traffic crash Tuesday. The man was driving in the 1000 block of 3rd Ave SE around 9:30 am when his vehicle veered across the opposite lanes and crashed into a power pole and the corner of a house.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

