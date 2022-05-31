Wayland jams out at the Wayland Music Festival

With building anticipation in the audience, the curtains of the Wayland High School theater slowly draw open, revealing a packed stage with actors frozen in their first positions. However, this isn’t WHS’s usual band of performers. Instead, it appears they have been shrunk to half their size. They are a troop of around 40 fifth graders, the latest endeavor of drama teacher Aidan O’Hara.
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man got a surprise he will never forget while playing one of his favorite songs on a public piano in Boston. Sam Spencer was playing "Ophelia" by The Lumineers when someone walking by decided to stop and listen. That person just happened to be the man who wrote that musical arrangement, Jeremiah Fraites.
A Mattapoisett gem of a restaurant, Jack's Kitchen, will close this month. In a recent Facebook post, the owners shared the news that they will be transitioning to a take-out menu for a week and offering prepared meals until closing completely in several weeks. "We are eternally grateful for the...
BOSTON — A member of The Lumineers was wandering the streets of Boston this week when he heard the sound of a familiar song wafting through the neighborhood and surprised an unsuspecting fan who was playing the tune. Lumineers co-founder Jeremiah Fraites was strolling through the city on his...
COHASSET, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Driving along near Beechwood Field in Cohasset, you may notice a shack on its lonesome in the woods, and those curious enough to head inside, find nothing but a sweet tooth's dream. The "Sweet Shack" is an outlet for Mrs.Mekler's Mercantile, a homemade candy...
The owners of Houlden Farm plan to construct a sound barrier to dampen noise complaints from neighbors who support the agri-business but hate the idea of another summer of live music at the farm’s Sunflower Shanty. Owner Trevor Houlden told the Select Board Tuesday that he experimented with sound...
WILMINGTON, MA — On the latest episode of WCTV’s “All About The Flavors,” host and Wilmington resident Bob Hamel shares his recipe for lobster rolls. Watch the episode, courtesy of Wilmington Community Television, at the link below:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on...
BROOKLINE, Mass. — The 2022 US Open is set to start in less than two weeks, and organizers are making plans to welcome tens of thousands of golf fans to The Country Club in Brookline. Traffic in and around the course will be restricted and the US Open is...
Immersive art seems to be the hot new trend in traveling exhibitions. Technology has helped bring pieces people know and love city to city in a whole new way and art lovers can't get enough. So much so that right now two larger than life exhibits are showing in Providence,...
ESSEX, Mass. — A unique battle is unfolding on the North Shore, and it involves a member of Boston’s own New Kids on the Block. The state’s largest land trust is suing singer and home improvement show host Jonathan Knight, claiming he’s trying to develop land he owns in ways that violate the restrictions on the land.
DEDHAM, Mass. — It wasn’t smoke or fog that you were seeing. Giant clouds of green pollen swept through some Massachusetts communities on Tuesday. A backdoor cold front brought an abrupt wind shift and a temperature dip, sending clouds of pollen into the sky over the Greater Boston area.
With summer on its way, a stunning lake house in Stow is ready for a new owner. Built in 1900, the three-bed, 2.5-bath home at 31 Hale Road measures 2,715 square feet and is located on a private way. It features extensive waterfront space on picturesque Lake Boon and is on the market for $1,069,000.
Here’s where to EAT when you’re on ACK this summer. New Englanders know summer means one thing: It’s time to ditch the city pavement for island life, specifically the cobbled streets and pristine beaches of Nantucket. Given its locale, it’s a no-brainer that ACK serves up some of the freshest local seafood on the East Coast. However, there’s more than just marine fare at Nantucket’s best restaurants. From locally grown produce to specialty cocktails, here’s what to seek out on the island this summer. And if you're stuck ashore on the Massachusetts mainland this season, be sure to get your fill of summertime favorites at the best seafood restaurants and oyster bars right in Boston—or pretend you're on vacation by stretching out on one of our city's best patios.
HULL, Mass. — In Massachusetts, about the only thing you CAN count on when it comes to Memorial Day weekend weather is that it probably won’t snow. Last year, the unofficial start to summer was a dank, dreary wash-out. But nature did a 180 for 2022 — with clear skies and spectacular temperatures dominating the region.
On Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m., graduation for the Wayland High School Class of 2022 will take place at the WHS stadium. This will be the first time in Wayland history that senior graduation is set on a Friday evening, as it has always been set at 3 p.m. on a Sunday in the past.
For some of the freshest farm-to-table fare on the North Shore, head to Appleton Farms in Ipswich. Using just-plucked veggies from the fields, locally sourced grains and cheeses, and other ingredients, the farm store and café offer homemade seasonal soups, salads, and pizzas, along with crusty breads, potpies, quiche, and more.
The 2022 Massachusetts Science & Engineering Fair (MSEF) is complete. Each year hundreds of Massachusetts high school students participate in this competition. The fair was held virtually, with live judge interviews, and students had the opportunity to earn awards and prizes valued at more than $400,000. One of the top...
EVERETT, Mass. — Police in Everett are reminding motorists that a new citywide speed limit takes effect Wednesday. A new speed limit of 25 mph will be enforced unless otherwise posted, according to Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie. “Please help do your part. Slow down, take your time, and...
If you’ve followed Auburn Mass Daily for any period of time, you know notice the content has become rather limited. For this, I apologize. When Auburn Mass Daily first published in August of 2013, it was in response to the demise of The Daily Voice franchise in March of that year. Having become quite active in various town and community groups, boards, and committees, John Anderson and I relied on the Daily Voice to share events and updates.
SALISBURY, Mass. — A couple is mourning the death of their beloved dog, just four days after dropping him off at a dog boarding facility. Brittany Martin said she dropped off her dog Mikah at Nose to Nub in Salisbury on Tuesday. She told Boston 25 News she returned to pick Mikah up on Saturday after traveling to Texas for her brother’s military graduation.
