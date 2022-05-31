ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill starting podcast, plans to debut Wednesday

By Mike Masala
In this age of the NFL, it seems as though every player is getting into the media game one way or another.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is the latest to join the space, as he announced on his Instagram story that he will be launching a podcast called “It Needed To Be Said.” In the post, he connected the podcast’s own Instagram page and insinuated that it would be launching Wednesday, June 1.

This is not the first time that Hill has mentioned the podcast, as he also referenced it on Twitter when talking about San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw’s interactions with Sports Illustrated’s Grant Cohn just a week ago.

It’s unclear what type of conversations will be had on the podcast, but with Hall in the driver’s seat, we’ll probably get something that’s pretty entertaining each time he drops an episode.

