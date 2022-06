BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fishers, get your lines ready. You might be able to win some cash depending on what you catch in Maryland. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are partnering to offer gift cards to fishers who reel in the invasive northern snakeheads. In an effort to track and contain the species, the agencies are placing yellow or blue tags on up to 500 northern snakeheads and offering gift cards of $10 and $200 depending on the tag to people who catch them. The reward is in place until 2024. They’re native to Asia and Russia...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO