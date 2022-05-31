ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To understand the orphan well problem in NM, someone’s going to have to count them

By Samuel Gilbert
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn overflowing waste container at an oil and gas collection site in the Horseshoe Gallup Field (Photo by Samuel Gilbert for Source NM) The 50-square-mile stretch of public land known as Glade Run is described on the Bureau of Land Management’s website as a “great spot for the weekend...

rrobserver.com

Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District has no more water

This is not a drought; it’s the new climate and it is going to keep getting worse — Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. Los Lunas — Only months into the 2022 irrigation season, Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, told the 50-plus farmers gathered at the Los Lunas Transportation Center last week the district is predicting irrigation waters will run out by the first week of June.
LOS LUNAS, NM
State
New Mexico State
knau.org

Historic steam railroad opening postponed due to New Mexico wildfire threat

The commission that oversees a historic steam railroad in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado has voted to delay opening its operating season by nearly three weeks because of the extreme wildfire threats in the region. The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad operates passenger trains on 64-miles of narrow-gauge tracks...
ANTONITO, CO
Yale Environment 360

The Vanishing Rio Grande: Warming Takes a Toll on a Legendary River

Hiking through the emerald green canopy of the bosque, or riverside cottonwood forest, near downtown Albuquerque, Tricia Snyder, an advocate for WildEarth Guardians, believes zero hour has arrived for the Rio Grande. Though the river this day is high and a rich chocolatey-red color, water levels are historically low and dropping precipitously. Experts predict the Rio Grande will dry up completely all the way to Albuquerque this summer for the first time since the 1980s.
RIO GRANDE COUNTY, CO
newmexicopbs.org

Preventing School Violence, PFAS Contamination in New Mexico & Interstate Highway Proposal

This week on New Mexico in Focus, The Line Opinion Panel offers ideas for action after another deadly school shooting in the United States. The Panel debates suggestions on making schools safer, and what could be done to make it harder for would-be shooters to get hold of deadly assault weapons. Plus, the economic implications of a potential new interstate that would cut through New Mexico. And the troubling news that both the Hermit’s Peak and Calf Canyon fires began as prescribed burns conducted by the U.S. Forest Service.
EDUCATION
newsfromthestates.com

BLM cuts costs for clean energy developers looking to build on public lands

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited Las Vegas, where she announced policy and organizational updates to increase renewable energy development on public lands. (Photo: Jeniffer Solis) The Biden administration said on Wednesday it will significantly reduce the amount it charges companies to build wind and solar projects on public...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methane Gas#Oil And Gas#Natural Gas#Greenhouse Gas#Methane Emissions#The U S Senate
KRQE News 13

New Mexico sold $21 million in recreational cannabis in May

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Month two of recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico shows that the industry is still strong, if not slowing down just a bit. The state says total recreational sales in May added up to $21.1 million. That’s only about $1 million in sales less than last month, when cannabis sales launched. May […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cntraveler.com

At this Albuquerque Restaurant, the Flavors of New Mexico's 19 Pueblos Come Together

Since long before the United States was even an idea, the southwestern landscape we now recognize as the state of New Mexico has been home to vibrant Indigenous communities that have known how to endure the conditions of the high desert. Before contact with European settlers in 1492, Pueblo tribes subsisted on foods only grown on this continent, like corn, beans, squash, and chiles, supplementing their diets with game and gathered wild foods like onions and berries. Major ancient cities, like the complex at the presently named Chaco Culture National Historical Park, prospered. “As self-governing, agrarian societies, the native peoples flourished, able to sustain their civilizations for centuries,” says Jon Ghahate, museum educator at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Gas prices in New Mexico hit another record high

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gas prices in New Mexico are hitting another record high. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in New Mexico is $4.51. That’s up 19 cents from Thursday last week and $1.56 more per gallon than June 2, last year. AAA says drivers in Farmington are […]
SANTA FE, NM
NIH Director's Blog

Public Alerted to Omicron in New Mexico Through Quick Detection

Over the past 2 years, you’ve probably heard a lot about the spread of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—and the emergence of variants. The discovery and tracking of these variants is possible thanks to genomic surveillance, a technique that involves sequencing and analyzing the genomes of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles from many COVID-19 patients. Genomic surveillance has not only shed light on how SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and spread, but it has also helped public health officials decide when to introduce measures to help protect people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOAT 7

How winds impact ongoing New Mexico wildfires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wildfires have been burning throughout the entire state from Ruidoso, New Mexico, to Las Vegas, New Mexico. Fire officials from nearly every fire KOAT has covered like the McBride Fire, Cerro Pelado Fire, Hermits Peak/ Calf Canyon Fires and the Black Fire have all mentioned extreme drought and windy conditions as contributing factors.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

A northern New Mexico community’s well is running dry

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A community in northern New Mexico already impacted by the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon Fire has another problem on their hands. Buena Vista in Mora County is home to more than 350 people and right now families are struggling because the community’s well is running dry. Imagine not having access to clean water […]
MORA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Strong canyon winds to impact central New Mexico Wednesday night

A canyon wind will bring very strong wind gusts into the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday night. Isolated storms will be possible from the Rio Grande Valley to eastern New Mexico Thursday. Strong to severe storms will continue to be possible in southeastern New Mexico through tonight. Meanwhile, a cold front...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

