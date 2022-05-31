Dayton Dragons announce new specialty jersey

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Dragons will be unveiling a new specialty “Gem City” jersey.

According to the Dragons, the new jersey is the first of two specialty jerseys to be worn this season. It will be worn more than once this season and will carry into future seasons.

“Our entire organization is excited to share our new specialty jersey with all of our Dragons fans. Our team is honored to represent our community and we believe that the ‘Gem City’ jersey will be a source of pride for all,” said Dragons Team President, Robert Murphy.

Dragons fans will also be able to get the “Gem City” jersey, however, it cannot be bought in the team store or online. To get the free jersey, fans must open a new Premium Perks Checking account and open a loan or move a loan to Day Air Credit Union.

The jerseys will be available while supplies last beginning on Tuesday, May 31.

Day Air locations and hours are listed below:

Beavercreek (2089 Dayton-Xenia Rd.) Hours M-F 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Centerville (9655 Dayton-Lebanon Pike) Hours M-F 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kettering (3501 Wilmington Pike) Hours M-F 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Miller Lane (3434 York Commons Blvd.) Hours M-F 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

VA Campus (4100 W. Third St. Bldg. 305) Hours M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, visit daytondragons.com/gemcityjersey .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.