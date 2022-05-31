ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton Dragons announce new specialty jersey

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1duXPL_0fvoXtEl00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Dragons will be unveiling a new specialty “Gem City” jersey.

Ohio Statehouse: Students spark self-defense education bill

According to the Dragons, the new jersey is the first of two specialty jerseys to be worn this season. It will be worn more than once this season and will carry into future seasons.

“Our entire organization is excited to share our new specialty jersey with all of our Dragons fans.  Our team is honored to represent our community and we believe that the ‘Gem City’ jersey will be a source of pride for all,” said Dragons Team President, Robert Murphy.

Dragons fans will also be able to get the “Gem City” jersey, however, it cannot be bought in the team store or online. To get the free jersey, fans must open a new Premium Perks Checking account and open a loan or move a loan to Day Air Credit Union.

HGTV couple shows Dayton house to 1.9+ million followers

The jerseys will be available while supplies last beginning on Tuesday, May 31.

Day Air locations and hours are listed below:

  • Beavercreek (2089 Dayton-Xenia Rd.) Hours M-F 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Centerville (9655 Dayton-Lebanon Pike) Hours M-F 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Kettering (3501 Wilmington Pike) Hours M-F 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Miller Lane (3434 York Commons Blvd.) Hours M-F 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • VA Campus (4100 W. Third St. Bldg. 305) Hours M-F 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, visit daytondragons.com/gemcityjersey .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
dayton.com

Hollywood Gaming purchases popular Dayton food truck

A popular, longtime Dayton food truck known for its gourmet hot dogs is staying in the Miami Valley after Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway purchased it earlier this year and began operations in May. “Zombie Dogz was an extremely popular Dayton favorite in food trucks. The cult following that it has...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton food history: How 5 beloved businesses got their start

Dayton has a rich history in restaurants, dining and places to find food. Almost all have a common theme: Their founders took chances and believed in their new ideas. Here are five stories about the early days of these Dayton businesses and the people who made them. Cassano’s modest beginnings...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Centerville, OH
City
Kettering, OH
City
Beavercreek, OH
WDTN

Donuts and deals: Where to find good food on National Donut Day

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – National Donut Day is coming! On Friday, June 3, several shops are helping the community celebrate the goodness of a fresh donut. Duck Donuts is offering all customers a free cinnamon sugar donut, no purchase required, the company said in a release. Friday will also mark the release of the shop’s first-ever plush merchandise, designed to look like the brand’s mascot, Ollie. Check out their Dayton location at 1200 Brown Street.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Local baseball star lives on through scholarship fund

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Leaving a legacy: It’s something most of us would like to do when we go. Nearly three years after the death of a local baseball star, his legacy is living on in the lives of young athletes all around the Miami Valley. Jeff Kennard spent most of his life in the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#The Dayton Dragons#Ohio Statehouse#Dragons Team#Day Air Credit Union#Hgtv#York Commons Blvd
WDTN

UD Sinclair Academy earns University state award

Students are included in the UD community with access to advisors, campus facilities and student clubs. Students follow one of the more than 100 pathways from Sinclair to UD so they know exactly which classes to take, and they’re automatically considered for merit scholarships.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

DeWine provides Ohio meat suppliers with $15M grant

Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted, in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly, increased the amount of funding available through this program from $10 million to $25 million in April after the need for grants far exceeded the initial funding amount.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WLWT 5

Dave Chapelle to screen new documentary at Dayton event center

DAYTON, Ohio — Dave Chappelle's newest documentary will have a special screening in Dayton this month. The screening of Chappelle’s documentary “Live In Real Life” will be held on June 12 at 7 p.m. at The Schuster Performing Arts Center. The film follows Chappelle during his...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Strawberry Festival returns this weekend

TROY — The Troy Strawberry Festival will be making its return this weekend to its original format after being canceled for the last two summers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Troy Strawberry Festival was canceled in 2020 and replaced in 2021 with a smaller version, the Strawberry Jam, due to the pandemic, but the full festival will be back this weekend, kicking off with the Strawberry Jam – Hometown Celebration from 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 3.
TROY, OH
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: Dayton City Commissioners ask DeWine for more robust gun regulations

Your WYSO Evening News Update for June 2, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Statehouse News Bureau) — The GOP-dominated Ohio Senate has overwhelmingly passed a Republican-backed bill that seeks to set training requirements for districts that want to allow teachers, staff and volunteers to be armed in school buildings. The bill comes a week after 19 children and two teachers were gunned down in locked classrooms in an elementary school in Texas, with armed law enforcement officers standing outside.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy