2333 W Glenrosa Ave # 102

Up for rent is a cute 3 bed/ 1.5 bath with a mother-in-law suite out back so it really is a 4 bed/ 2.5 bath. Has a single car garage space as well as a covered carport space for an additional vehicle. Would make a great home for a family with an older child living with them that would want to stay out back in the suite or someone who wants to be close to their parents or a relative and provide them with a small living quarters out back. Rent is $2,045 per month plus 2.3% city of Phoenix Sales tax of $47.04 for a monthly total of $2,092.04. Deposit is 1 months rent of $2,045 plus $450 NON-REFUNDABLE cleaning fee for a total deposit of $2,495. Total Move-in amount is $2,092.04 + $2,495 = $4,587.04. Come check out this rare property today as you dont often find a home with the additional mother-in-law suite out back!

14 HOURS AGO