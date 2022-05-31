ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

2333 W Glenrosa Ave # 102

oucampus.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 Bed Available with All Utilities! Wont last long. Section 8 Approved Call Teresa 480-810-4175 - NICE 2 BED 1 BATH SINGLE LEVEL CONDO. THIS CONDO...

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

Related
oucampus.org

6010 S 2nd Ave

Up for rent is a cute 3 bed/ 1.5 bath with a mother-in-law suite out back so it really is a 4 bed/ 2.5 bath. Has a single car garage space as well as a covered carport space for an additional vehicle. Would make a great home for a family with an older child living with them that would want to stay out back in the suite or someone who wants to be close to their parents or a relative and provide them with a small living quarters out back. Rent is $2,045 per month plus 2.3% city of Phoenix Sales tax of $47.04 for a monthly total of $2,092.04. Deposit is 1 months rent of $2,045 plus $450 NON-REFUNDABLE cleaning fee for a total deposit of $2,495. Total Move-in amount is $2,092.04 + $2,495 = $4,587.04. Come check out this rare property today as you dont often find a home with the additional mother-in-law suite out back!
oucampus.org

3220 N 38th St #1 to 50

Ara Residences - Luxury New Construction Rentals - NOW OPEN!!! SPECIALS AVAILABLE!! Ara Residences is an innovative luxury town home rental community comprised of two-story smart homes. Situated in the ever popular Arcadia area of Phoenix you are minutes from all your favorite restaurants and activities. These smart homes with private backyards offer you everything you want in the location you want to live. These two and three bedroom homes all have private backyards, two car garages, two car driveways, large laundry rooms with full size washer and dryer, high speed internet (up to 1000mbs/s), keyless door entry and doorbell camera, smart climate control, and more. The community has a pool and spa with grilling area, community outdoor firepit, and a dog run. Your next home is is located minutes from Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Sky Harbor and Downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2330 North Dayton Street

Great New Studio available in the Coronado Historic district - Spacious studio in Coronado Historic District Outside laundry with washer/dryer included. Very close to downtown Phoenix and within walking distance of 7th Street, Coronado Park, and the Phoenix and Heard Art Museums. Beautifully desert landscaped and off street parking. Unit will go fast!!
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2035 W Davis Rd

Charming 3 bed home plus loft with pool in Gated community - Gorgeous home in great community close to Bell Road. Neutral tile flooring. The open concept kitchen has all appliances - range, dishwasher and microwave to compliment the fantastic counter-tops and cabinetry. Wonderful gated community features community pool,spa, park and grassy open spaces with walking and biking paths. It is minutes away from schools, shops, restaurants, Walmart, Phoenix Library, US Post Office and the I-17. MUST SEE!!
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Phoenix, AZ
Society
oucampus.org

4114 E Union Hills #1272

Paradise Valley Landings - Townhouse @ 40th St and Union Hills - Beautiful townhome close to pool complete with newer carpet and paint. This unit is centrally located in the complex, has fenced rear patio and storage shed. The family room is open to the kitchen, there is also a living room downstairs with new laminate flooring, upstairs find the master, secondary bedrooms and laundry room. Community is conveniently located at 40th St and Union Hills, close to 51, 101, Desert Ridge, PV Mall, Mayo Clinic and much more. Please call or text with questions. Lisa Cameron - Realty Executives (858)255-1675 Background check fee is $41.99 per adult, rental tax applies.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

1815 E. Sheridan St.

Spacious Two Bedroom, One Bath in Central Phoenix - 1815 E. Sheridan is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious two (2) bedroom floor plans. The property is located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities. This...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2010 E Sweetwater Ave.

Great location-8 Unit complex - UNIT #7 - 2BEDROOMS/1BATH - Great location-8 Unit complex! Recently remodeled! 2bedrooms, 1 Bath Upstair Unit with good size kitchen, New Flooring, Freshly Painted and Great Siize Family Room . Quiet community, assigned parking and guest parking. Owner pays water and garbage, tenant pays APS electric. HURRY THESE UNITS GO FAST AT THIS LOW PRICE!!!
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2725 East Mine Creek Road Unit 1223

Fully Furnished 3 Bed + 2 Bath + 2 Car Garage + Community Pool/Spa + Gated Community - Great fully furnished 3 bed + 2 bath + 2 car garage in north Phoenix (Cave Creek/Pinnacle Peak Roads), featuring laminate wood flooring in main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Master suite features a Queen size bed, 65" TV, private bathroom, walk in closet and exit to backyard. Bedroom 2 also features a queen size bed. Bedroom 3 features bunk beds with a twin on top and full on bottom. We also have an additional twin trundle we can supply, if needed. :) Kitchen is fully equipped and overlooks the great room which comes with a 65” TV. Community offers Swimming Pool + Spa, Playground area and Walking/Biking Paths. Great location and close to shopping, dining and freeways.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utilities#Indian School Directions#Az 85029#Llc Location#Az Address#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
AZFamily

Scottsdale homeowners tell HOA to leave their trees alone

Lottery tickets to tour the majestic landmark for the Fall season are now open, and you have until June 15 to put your name in to see the castle. The university is expanding, and residents were told in April they had to be out by the end of October. Officers...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

6730 N 17th Ave

- Forte apartments, a 21 unit complex, is located in a quiet residential neighborhood on 17th ave. just south of Glendale Ave in West-Central Phoenix. Forte Apts is conveniently located just east of the I-17 freeway which gives residents easy access to the entire valley and is in close proximity to a number of employers, shopping centers, restaurants and entertainment venues.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tovrea Castle in Phoenix opens fall lottery tickets

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Have you ever wanted to tour the Tovrea Castle in Phoenix? Here’s your chance! Lottery tickets to tour the majestic landmark for the Fall season are now open, and you have until June 15 to put your name in to see the castle. Officials say...
PHOENIX, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Aunt Chilada’s oozes Arizona lore

Aunt Chilada’s, with roots going back upwards of 120 years, oozes local lore and atmosphere, serving up stories of eccentric Phoenix characters along with enchiladas, nachos and house specialties including a killer pollo fundido. Sisters and co-owners Tiffany Allison and Michelle Woods love to share that lore with customers.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
House Rent
Timothy Rawles

A brief history of Filiberto's Mexican restaurants

Filiberto's on 19th Ave & Pinnacle Peak in Phoenix, AZFiliberto's Facebook. If you live anywhere in one of the southwest’s many buzzing cities you are probably not far from a Mexican food chain with the suffix “Bertos” in its name. And if you don’t, one is probably on its way.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Giant rockslide at Lake Powell caught on camera over holiday weekend

Violette's Bakery Cafe is a slice of Parisian life in downtown Clarkdale. "I have French relatives, French DNA," owner Amber Godina said. "I thought it would be cool to learn the authentic ways to do things." Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Build-to-rent homes are growing in popularity around the country.
CLARKDALE, AZ
Axios Phoenix

7 sandwiches we love in metro Phoenix

Sandwiches are no longer limited to a monotonous lunchtime staple. We've scoured the Valley for sandwiches that can hold their own — day or night.1. Alla Parmigiana, CiboCibo is best known for its artisanal pizzas (for good reason), but it's this eggplant parmesan sandwich on saltimbocca bread that keeps us coming back.Get it for lunch only at the downtown Phoenix restaurant.Jessica's tip: Start with the arancini.2. Buffalo Chicken, Worth TakeawayWorkers at this adorable sandwich shop will tell you it's the Crispy Chicken sandwich that keeps them in business, but Jessica respectfully insists it's the Buffalo Chicken — topped with gobs...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix food bank sees influx of families in need as costs of living rises

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rising costs of living, from gas to groceries, are pushing some families around the Valley to a place they haven’t been before: food banks. The St. Mary’s Food Bank helped more than a thousand people on Wednesday, the most in 2 years during the height of the pandemic. The line was backed up all the way to Thomas Road at the facility just south on 31st Avenue, with some in line for the first time. “I didn’t think I’d find myself here,” said Nelly Felix. “I have two kids under four, so food every third day, milk, cheese, bananas, eggs, it’s about a $100 every three days.”
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

3944 W Bethany Home Rd

This 4 bedroom 2 bath is ready for immediate move in!! - This 4 bedroom 2 bath is ready for immediate move in!! This home includes granite counter tops with upgraded espresso kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is tile throughout living area and laminate flooring in the bedrooms. All the bedrooms include ceiling fans and both bathrooms have tile showers. There's a covered back patio along with a huge work shed. This home is contently located near shopping, freeway access and schools.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy