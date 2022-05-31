ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

6730 N 17th Ave

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Forte apartments, a 21 unit complex, is located in a quiet residential neighborhood on 17th ave. just south of Glendale Ave in West-Central Phoenix. Forte Apts...

3220 N 38th St #1 to 50

Ara Residences - Luxury New Construction Rentals - NOW OPEN!!! SPECIALS AVAILABLE!! Ara Residences is an innovative luxury town home rental community comprised of two-story smart homes. Situated in the ever popular Arcadia area of Phoenix you are minutes from all your favorite restaurants and activities. These smart homes with private backyards offer you everything you want in the location you want to live. These two and three bedroom homes all have private backyards, two car garages, two car driveways, large laundry rooms with full size washer and dryer, high speed internet (up to 1000mbs/s), keyless door entry and doorbell camera, smart climate control, and more. The community has a pool and spa with grilling area, community outdoor firepit, and a dog run. Your next home is is located minutes from Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Sky Harbor and Downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
6010 S 2nd Ave

Up for rent is a cute 3 bed/ 1.5 bath with a mother-in-law suite out back so it really is a 4 bed/ 2.5 bath. Has a single car garage space as well as a covered carport space for an additional vehicle. Would make a great home for a family with an older child living with them that would want to stay out back in the suite or someone who wants to be close to their parents or a relative and provide them with a small living quarters out back. Rent is $2,045 per month plus 2.3% city of Phoenix Sales tax of $47.04 for a monthly total of $2,092.04. Deposit is 1 months rent of $2,045 plus $450 NON-REFUNDABLE cleaning fee for a total deposit of $2,495. Total Move-in amount is $2,092.04 + $2,495 = $4,587.04. Come check out this rare property today as you dont often find a home with the additional mother-in-law suite out back!
4114 E Union Hills #1272

Paradise Valley Landings - Townhouse @ 40th St and Union Hills - Beautiful townhome close to pool complete with newer carpet and paint. This unit is centrally located in the complex, has fenced rear patio and storage shed. The family room is open to the kitchen, there is also a living room downstairs with new laminate flooring, upstairs find the master, secondary bedrooms and laundry room. Community is conveniently located at 40th St and Union Hills, close to 51, 101, Desert Ridge, PV Mall, Mayo Clinic and much more. Please call or text with questions. Lisa Cameron - Realty Executives (858)255-1675 Background check fee is $41.99 per adult, rental tax applies.
PHOENIX, AZ
1815 E. Sheridan St.

Spacious Two Bedroom, One Bath in Central Phoenix - 1815 E. Sheridan is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious two (2) bedroom floor plans. The property is located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities. This...
PHOENIX, AZ
2330 North Dayton Street

Great New Studio available in the Coronado Historic district - Spacious studio in Coronado Historic District Outside laundry with washer/dryer included. Very close to downtown Phoenix and within walking distance of 7th Street, Coronado Park, and the Phoenix and Heard Art Museums. Beautifully desert landscaped and off street parking. Unit will go fast!!
PHOENIX, AZ
2035 W Davis Rd

Charming 3 bed home plus loft with pool in Gated community - Gorgeous home in great community close to Bell Road. Neutral tile flooring. The open concept kitchen has all appliances - range, dishwasher and microwave to compliment the fantastic counter-tops and cabinetry. Wonderful gated community features community pool,spa, park and grassy open spaces with walking and biking paths. It is minutes away from schools, shops, restaurants, Walmart, Phoenix Library, US Post Office and the I-17. MUST SEE!!
PHOENIX, AZ
2010 E Sweetwater Ave.

Great location-8 Unit complex - UNIT #7 - 2BEDROOMS/1BATH - Great location-8 Unit complex! Recently remodeled! 2bedrooms, 1 Bath Upstair Unit with good size kitchen, New Flooring, Freshly Painted and Great Siize Family Room . Quiet community, assigned parking and guest parking. Owner pays water and garbage, tenant pays APS electric. HURRY THESE UNITS GO FAST AT THIS LOW PRICE!!!
PHOENIX, AZ
2333 W Glenrosa Ave # 102

2 Bed Available with All Utilities! Wont last long. Section 8 Approved Call Teresa 480-810-4175 - NICE 2 BED 1 BATH SINGLE LEVEL CONDO. THIS CONDO FEATURES TILE THRU OUT. All APPLIANCES. VERY NICE LAYOUT AND GOOD SIZE ROOMS. COVERED PARKING IN FRONT OF UNIT. All utilities included. Sorry NO Pets.
PHOENIX, AZ
4912 E Holly St

REMODELED 2 bedroom - Gated complex * Fantastic Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with great mountain views! Community laundry shared with 1 unit * Granite counters, stainless steel appliances including REFRIGERATOR make this a cozy kitchen with lots of space * BIG Great room * Private block fenced yard * Common area features a gazebo & artificial grass * Tandem assigned 2 car parking (one covered) * $50 per month water/sewer/trash $25 per month for community laundry shared with 1 unit $50 application fee per adult 4.5% monthly tax/admin $250 fee per pet with owner approval $1525 security deposit for qualified tenant call AnnDee at MBA Real Estate 602-595-9966 ext 2.
PHOENIX, AZ
2725 East Mine Creek Road Unit 1223

Fully Furnished 3 Bed + 2 Bath + 2 Car Garage + Community Pool/Spa + Gated Community - Great fully furnished 3 bed + 2 bath + 2 car garage in north Phoenix (Cave Creek/Pinnacle Peak Roads), featuring laminate wood flooring in main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Master suite features a Queen size bed, 65" TV, private bathroom, walk in closet and exit to backyard. Bedroom 2 also features a queen size bed. Bedroom 3 features bunk beds with a twin on top and full on bottom. We also have an additional twin trundle we can supply, if needed. :) Kitchen is fully equipped and overlooks the great room which comes with a 65” TV. Community offers Swimming Pool + Spa, Playground area and Walking/Biking Paths. Great location and close to shopping, dining and freeways.
PHOENIX, AZ
Pasadena Apartments

Modern One Bedroom Apartments - Modern one-bedroom and two-bedroom units in gated community. Come tour this unique two-story apartment complex. This small community features community barbeque and fireplace. All downstairs units have patio or enclosed yard. Upstairs units have front and rear balconies. One Bedroom $1600.00. We will have a...
PHOENIX, AZ
2525 E. Siesta Ln

Updated 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in Great North Phoenix Location - This 2nd floor unit has been completely updated. Spacious livingroom and generously sized bedrooms. 2 full baths. There is tile throughout; a modern kitchen with beautiful backsplash and all stainless appliances. Washer and dryer included. Balcony area with storage room. Water and trash included. No covered parking.
PHOENIX, AZ
Dobson Ranch Beauty

Dog Park, covered parking, resort styled pool and hot tub!!! Basketball, tennis, volleyball, state-of-the-art fitness center, lovely childrens playground and much much more..Video library and business center for resident conveniences. Interior amenities boast crown molding, upgraded kitchens, stainless steel appliances.Washe & Dryer included. Patio or balcony with every unit. Large...
MESA, AZ
3944 W Bethany Home Rd

This 4 bedroom 2 bath is ready for immediate move in!! - This 4 bedroom 2 bath is ready for immediate move in!! This home includes granite counter tops with upgraded espresso kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is tile throughout living area and laminate flooring in the bedrooms. All the bedrooms include ceiling fans and both bathrooms have tile showers. There's a covered back patio along with a huge work shed. This home is contently located near shopping, freeway access and schools.
PHOENIX, AZ
