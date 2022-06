Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Plans have been announced for a service celebrating the life of former Rochester Mayor Chuck Hazama. Hazama died in late November of last year but his family decided to wait until this summer to hold a memorial service. According to the Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes website, the Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 18 at the Congregational Church UCC on Skyline Drive Southwest beginning at 11 AM. A visitation will take place at the church on Friday, June 17 from 4 PM until 7 PM.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO