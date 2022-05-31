Larry “Bubba” Eugene Leggett

With the kids out of school, parents need ways to entertain busy little minds for the summer. Be sure to check out some of the activities going on locally in Columbus County. The First Baptist Church of Whiteville and the St. Mark AME Zion Church will be hosting a Community Kids Day on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Admission is free, and the event is for all ages. Food and drinks will be free for children, and there will be live music and entertainment. Games, bouncy houses, slides, and snow cones will also be available for youngsters and their families to enjoy. The First Baptist Church is located at 412 North Madison Street.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO