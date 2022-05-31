ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Bluff, NC

Larry “Bubba” Eugene Leggett

By Crystal Faircloth
By Crystal Faircloth
 4 days ago

columbuscountynews.com

George E Bingham, Jr.

George E Bingham, Jr.

George Bingham, Jr., age 79, of Green Sea, SC, died Thursday, June 2, 2022 in his home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
GREEN SEA, SC
Thomas Limuel Wooten, Jr.

Thomas Limuel Wooten, Jr.

Thomas Limuel Wooten, Jr., age 81 of Fayetteville, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Autumn Care Nursing Home in Raeford, NC. Thomas was born on April 6, 1941, in Columbus County, to the late Thomas Limuel Wooten, Sr. and Louise Alma Stanley Wooten. Funeral service times will...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
The Good News for June 4

The Good News for June 4

With the kids out of school, parents need ways to entertain busy little minds for the summer. Be sure to check out some of the activities going on locally in Columbus County. The First Baptist Church of Whiteville and the St. Mark AME Zion Church will be hosting a Community Kids Day on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Admission is free, and the event is for all ages. Food and drinks will be free for children, and there will be live music and entertainment. Games, bouncy houses, slides, and snow cones will also be available for youngsters and their families to enjoy. The First Baptist Church is located at 412 North Madison Street.
WHITEVILLE, NC
Pack Heads for Randleman Showdown

Pack Heads for Randleman Showdown

Whiteville’s own “Sultans of Swat” are on the way to Burlington to face undefeated Randleman for the state 2A baseball championship. The Wolfpack was escorted through Whiteville today, from the home field at Legion Stadium past crowds at Whiteville Primary and Edgewood Elementary. The team bus and an entourage of fans and family then made their way up Madison Street from Lee and Franklin.
WHITEVILLE, NC
City
Fair Bluff, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Museum Offers Look at Time Before Dinosaurs

If a road trip is on the agenda for the summer, you may want to head to the North Carolina Museum of Nature Sciences in Raleigh to check out their newest Permian exhibit. “Life Before Dinosaurs” will take you on a step back in time to 290 million years to the age before dinosaurs.
columbuscountynews.com

Lake Chief Looks to PWC to Speed Response

After a recent drowning, Lake Waccamaw Fire Chief Brandy Nance decided wants her search crews to be able to focus on rescue, rather than recovery. To that end, Nance hopes to soon add a jet ski to the fire department’s emergency response inventory. “We have excellent response when there’s...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
Mercy Rule Ends Game One, 10-0

Mercy Rule Ends Game One, 10-0

Whiteville’s Wolfpack was handed a heartbreaker of a loss tonight as Randleman won the first game of the 2A playoffs, 10-0. The Pack couldn’t match the bats of the Tigers, who maintained their one-loss season at Burlington Athletic Park. It was an humbling moment for the Pack, who saw only their fourth loss of the year come as the five-inning mercy rule was called.
WHITEVILLE, NC

