DA files motion to dismiss charges against Jerry Jeudy

The district attorney in Arapahoe County filed a motion to dismiss all charges against Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy on Tuesday morning according to multiple reports.

Jeudy was arrested May 12 on suspicion of criminal tampering and domestic violence, both misdemeanors.

Arapahoe County Sherriff Tyler Brown indicated there was no physical contact between Jeudy and his accuser at the time of the arrest.

The judge must still sign the motion to dismiss. Jeudy has a hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Jeudy is entering his third season with the Broncos.