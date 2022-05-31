ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne Police looking for help finding robbery suspect

By Ian Randall
WOWO News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect for...

www.wowo.com

WOWO News

Fort Wayne Man Receives 13 Years On Drug And Gun Charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison and four years of supervised release. 33-year-old Austin L. Williams, 33, was sentenced in U.S. District Court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Williams came to the attention of law enforcement in July 2021 based on a tip, according to court records. Officers saw multiple people coming and going from Williams’ apartment. During the investigation, law enforcement conducted a controlled buy of methamphetamine from Williams. The buyer also saw a handgun near Williams. In August 2021, Williams pulled a gun during an altercation. Because of a previous felony conviction for burglary, Williams was prohibited from having a firearm or ammunition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

The 2022 Fort Wayne Air Show this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrived in Fort Wayne Thursday, ahead of this weekend’s air show at the 122nd Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base. The Thunderbirds join a long list of performers over two days. Flying starts at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and goes through 4:00 p.m. Admission and parking are both free, with gates opening for parking at 9:00 a.m. each day.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Trine, Parkview Partner on New Education Building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Trine University and Fort Wayne-based Parkview Health are partnering on a new $40 million academic building to expand the school’s teaching capacity of future healthcare workers. Trine is planning to begin construction on the 120,000-square-foot, four-story facility once it receives necessary approvals.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Goodwill President And CEO Announces Retirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The president and chief executive officer of Goodwill Industries of Northeast Indiana has announced his retirement. Bill Warriner announced he will be stepping down at the end of 2022 after more than 30 years with the Fort Wayne-based organization. During his term, Warriner grew the number of retail stores from two to eight locations in the ten-county region. The stores serve as a primary funding source for the nonprofit. According to Inside Indiana Business, the organization says the store growth also helped it expand services to its growing number of clients. The Goodwill board has started the search for Warriner’s replacement which hopes to have filled this fall.
FORT WAYNE, IN

