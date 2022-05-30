ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Former Georgia first lady Betty Foy Sanders dies at 95

By Leonard Hall
WALB 10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Betty Foy Sanders, a former Georgia first lady, has died. She served alongside Carl Edward Sanders Sr., the Peach State’s 74th governor. They were in office from 1963 until...

www.walb.com

WALB 10

Former Sen. Saxby Chambliss speaks on Ga. election season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With election season in full force, WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with former US Senator Saxby Chambliss Thursday. “The Georgia election cycle is going to be one of the most important in the nation, I think this time. What are your thoughts on it?” Wallace asked.
fox5atlanta.com

Stacey Abrams releases endorsements in Georgia Democratic runoffs

ATLANTA - Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has announced her endorsements for three of the statewide Democratic Party runoffs happening on June 21. In a press release, Abrams endorsed Charlie Bailey for lieutenant governor, Rep. Bee Nguyen for secretary of state, and Rep. William Boddie for Labor Commissioner. Hailing from...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

End of school year meets end of expanded food subsidies for Georgia children

Families in Georgia will no longer receive extra money for groceries to help keep children’s stomachs from growling during the summer. Households in Georgia are no longer eligible for the Pandemic-EBT benefits that enhanced the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps. The expanded program provided‌ ‌hundreds‌ ‌of‌ ‌millions‌ ‌of‌ ‌dollars’ worth ‌of ‌food‌ ‌for‌ ‌families‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌last‌ ‌two‌ ‌years. The resulting loss adds to worries for Georgia’s food banks, which continue to try to fill an increased demand as a result of the pandemic. Community food banks are often the last resort for families facing hunger.
WALB 10

Sen. Ossoff talks agricultural concerns with Ga farmers

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Sen. Jon Ossoff visited farmers in Tifton Thursday to discuss plans to support the agriculture community. “It was a great opportunity to connect with Georgia farmers and growers and understand their needs. And I will take these conversations and the quality time that we’ve spent together back to the senate and continue to be a champion for agriculture in the state of Georgia which feeds not just our state and the country, but the whole world,” he said.
wgxa.tv

Six Georgia school principals honored by state and national associations

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The National Association of Elementary School Principals and the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals recognized 6 principals across Georgia, one of those being right here in the Midstate. Dr. Elgin Mayfield of Bonaire Primary School was named National Distinguished Principal by the NAESP. The Peach...
WJCL

Campaign bus of Georgia Congressional candidate crashes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A campaign bus belonging to a Democratic candidate for Congress overturned Wednesday in Savannah. The crash involving Joyce Griggs' campaign bus happened on Hunter Lane in the Southbridge neighborhood shortly before noon. Griggs faces Wade Herring in a runoff, with the winner challenging Rep. Buddy Carter...
Brian Kemp
cardinalnews.org

How did Georgia beat out Pittsylvania County for an 8,100-job factory?

We’ve all heard about “the one that got away,” be it that big fish we didn’t reel in, or that big game our favorite team couldn’t win. Now Pittsylvania County can add another: a massive car plant that went to Georgia instead. Last week, the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register and Bee reported that the 3,528-acre Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill was a finalist for the $5.5 billion Hyundai electric vehicle battery plant that recently went to a site near Savannah, Georgia – and that the decision was, in the words of one local economic development official, an “extremely close call.”
WDEF

Parkridge appeals north Georgia hospital license

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Parkridge Health System is appealing a ruling to allow CHI Memorial Hospital to build a new facility on Battlefield Parkway. It’s the latest shot fired in the hospital wars surrounding Ringgold. Just last week, Catoosa County held a public rally from northwest Georgians supporting...
CBS 46

What you need to know about Georgia’s June 21 runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s next big election is a runoff set for June 21, and the Democratic challengers for four of the state’s top constitutional offices will be decided, along with several congressional runoffs that could sway Capitol Hill’s balance of political power. Under Georgia law,...
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Another Georgia county backs off ‘petty’ pot prosecutions

Misdemeanor marijuana cases involving possession of less than an ounce will no longer be prosecuted in coastal Georgia’s largest county. Shalena Cook Jones, district attorney of Chatham County, announced last week that the ruling, effective immediately, stems from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s reluctance to test for small amounts of marijuana unless other felony charges are involved.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia confirms its first case of bird flu

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — You can now add the “bird flu” to the list of highly communicable diseases circulating within the state of Georgia after the Department of Agriculture announced its first cases Thursday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Testing zeroed...
CBS 46

Joe Biden nominates 3 men to be U.S. marshals in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - President Joe Biden is nominating police chiefs in Savannah and Perry and a former DeKalb County sheriff to serve as U.S. marshals in Georgia’s three federal court districts. Each must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before taking their post. Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter...
WLTX.com

Jurors presented evidence in Trump election case in Georgia

ATLANTA — There were no chairs in the lobby of the Fulton County District Attorney's Office Wednesday but there were several no loitering signs posted and a large sign reading, "STOP - DO NOT ENTER." The large sign was next to a door separating the lobby from the district attorney's grand jury room.
