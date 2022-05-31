ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Ex Fabian Moreau Finds New Team For 2022 Season

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
Commander Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8Rjx_0fvoJbx900

Fabian Moreau played in Washington from 2017-20.

A former Washington cornerback has found a new home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTX71_0fvoJbx900

Fabian Moreau

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YIFQP_0fvoJbx900

Fabian Moreau

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFIx5_0fvoJbx900

Arthur Smith

According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson , the Houston Texans have signed Fabian Moreau to a one-year contract.

Moreau spent the first four seasons of his career in Washington before signing with Atlanta ahead of the 2021 season.

Moreau was a massive part of the Falcons secondary last season. He started in 16 of the team's 17 games opposite A.J. Terrell as the No. 2 cornerback and set a couple personal records in his only year in Atlanta.

He set career-highs in passes defensed (11) and tackles (61). He also played in over 1000 snaps for the first time in his NFL career, staying on the field for 95 percent of the time.

There was some speculation earlier in the offseason that the Falcons would re-sign Moreau, but once Atlanta agreed to terms with Casey Hayward, those conversations began to fade.

The terms of Moreau's deal have yet to be finalized, but it's likely going to hover around or land him slightly more than the $1.12 million contract he signed with the Falcons a year ago.

Moreau's role in Houston is likely going to be similar to that of his role in Atlanta. He'll compete for the starting spot opposite No. 3 overall pick Derek Stingley Jr. against veterans Steven Nelson and Desmond King.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Ns15_0fvoJbx900

Fabian Moreau

© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Fabian Moreau

© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jj4fp_0fvoJbx900

Fabian Moreau

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

If Moreau can stay healthy again in 2022, this is a solid signing from the Texans' perspective, a team looking to take on low-risk, high-reward projects.

It's safe to say that after today, the Texans' secondary got a little bit better.

Washington Commanders Spend 100 Million Buying Land (; 1:13)

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Falcons Sends Jordan Love to Atlanta for Young Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons made one of the most famous trades in NFL history nearly 30 years ago. In that transaction, the Packers sent a draft pick to the Falcons in exchange for backup quarterback Brett Favre. Favre, of course, went onto have a Hall of Fame career mostly spent with the Packers. In this proposed deal, it is the Packers who would be sending a backup quarterback, this time Jordan Love, to the Falcons. Instead of a draft pick, however, Green Bay would receive a young up-and-coming wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: ABC News Getting Crushed For Marion Barber Tweet

ABC News showed a serious lack of sensitivity when it reported the death of former NFL running back Marion Barber on Wednesday. The news outlet included an unnecessary fact about Barber's career with the Dallas Cowboys when sharing the news of his passing at 38 years old. Here's the full...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
City
Atlanta, TX
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
Yardbarker

Browns' Myles Garrett: Baker Mayfield 'has to prove himself' with new club

Members of the Cleveland Browns such as linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett find themselves in a unique situation ahead of the summer months. While they'd likely prefer to focus on fun things such as gifts for jersey numbers when speaking with reporters, media members are understandably going to ask about the 23 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct that continue to hover over the status of new starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Women suing Deshaun Watson disgusted by contract from Browns

It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Za’Darius Smith Already Sidelined With Injury in Minnesota

On March 22nd the Minnesota Vikings signed former Packers Edge Rusher Za’Darius Smith to a three year, $42 Million Dollar deal. This came after Smith missed nearly the entire 2021 season with Green Bay due to injury. Today it was reported that Za’Darius Smith is already missing practice in Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Pro Football Network#Falcons
The Spun

Bills Release Veteran Wide Receiver After Tavon Austin Signing

On Friday morning, the Buffalo Bills officially announced the signing of former first-round pick Tavon Austin. In order to make room for him on the roster, they parted ways with another wide receiver. The Bills have released wideout Malik Williams. He'll now have an opportunity to join an NFL roster...
NFL
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Have Signed Veteran Free Agent

The Minnesota Vikings have added a veteran defensive end, according to the NFL transaction wire. Minnesota signed 28-year-old Jonathan Bullard on Thursday. Bullard spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, registering 21 tackles in nine games (four starts). Bullard played in six games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

No. 1 Player In Transfer Portal Announces His Commitment

On Thursday afternoon, the top player in the transfer portal announced where he'll continue his college basketball career. Malachi Smith, who starred for Chattanooga, is now headed to Gonzaga. After averaging over 20 points per game last season, Smith opened up on his decision to transfer. "I wanted to have...
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

Cowboys Could Have Surprising New Starting Wide Receiver

With Amari Cooper traded to the Cleveland Browns, the Dallas Cowboys will have at least one new starting wide receiver in 2022. But it may not be the one most people think it will be. According to ProFootballTalk, second-year wide receiver Simi Fehoko has been getting first-team reps across from...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Jarvis Landry delivers honest take on Chris Olave’s potential with Saints

Rookie wideout Chris Olave was among the main attractions during the second week of the New Orleans Saints’ OTAs. Last week, Olave took some time to catch passes from quarterback Jameis Winston, as they began to build some chemistry together for the very first time. On week two of the Saints’ OTAs schedule, Olave continued to showcase his prowess as a versatile route runner, which has caught the attention of Jarvis Landry.
NFL
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Giants Sends Former First Round Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers had a very strong draft class in 2021. With their first round pick was Eric Stokes, who turned out to be one of the best rookie cornerbacks in the NFL. While the Stokes selection worked out incredibly well for the Packers, at the time of the draft, there were many fans upset that the team did not take a wide receiver. Green Bay did take a wide receiver, Amari Rodgers, in the third round. Many of their targeted first round wide receivers were already off the board by the time they took Stokes at pick 29. One of those former targets, Kadarius Toney, is rumored to be on the trading block.
GREEN BAY, WI
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Houston Texans

The Houston Texans were so far down last season that finishing 4-13 last season was seen as an over-achievement. Rookie QB Davis Mills showed some potential once he was named the starter during the regular season. Fortunately, the Texans received a boat load of draft picks after trading QB Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Texans and Packers Sends Brandin Cooks to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers could still acquire wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans even after his two year extension. Brandin Cooks had been at the center of trade talks all off-season prior to the extension. Many thought that the extension Cooks signed was to make him a more valuable trade target prior to the draft. Cooks’ salary cap hit was reduced in the extension.
GREEN BAY, WI
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy