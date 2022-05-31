San Antonio's DeLorean Motors offers a peak at the EV Alpha5

The San Antonio-based DeLorean Motor Company has unveiled the first images of its long-awaited electric vehicle, the Alpha5.

The new EV includes some iconic DMC DNA. The just-released photos show the coupe's exterior and interior, sweet sleek lines, classic louvers, and DeLorean's iconic gull-wing doors.

Photo: DeLorean Motor Company

Originally designed by Georgetto Giugiaro and launched in 1981, the DeLorean DMC 12 was — and still is — considered a forward-looking car. With its stainless steel body panels and unusual doors, the vehicle became widely popular thanks to the "Back To The Future" films, where it made memorable appearances as a plutonium-powered time machine.

The company behind the Alpha5 is not the one responsible for the original DeLorean vehicles. That company went defunct in the early 1980s. The San Antonio company obtained rights to the DeLorean brand and initially only supplied replacement parts for vintage DeLoreans.

It's estimated the new car will have a range of 300+ miles, a 100+kWh battery, and a top speed of 155 mph. It should have the ability to reach 60 mph in about 2.99 seconds or 88 mph in 4.35 seconds. Still, that won't transport you to 2052.

The images also give some hints to the car's dimensions and two of its exterior paint colors. The four-seater apparently does not, however, feature a flux capacitor.

The Alpha5 will officially be unveiled Thurs., Aug. 18, on the Awards Ramp at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.