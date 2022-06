Two Nashville Police officers shot and wounded a 40-year-old gunman Thursday night during an exchange of gunfire inside Frugal MacDoogal liquor store on Division Street. Officers arrived on the scene less than three minutes after the man fought with the store’s security guard, who was fatally shot with his own pistol during the parking lot fight. The man then retreated back into the store with the security guard’s gun.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO