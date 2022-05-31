ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martinville, LA

Authorities: 19-year-old from Calcasieu one of two to escape from St. Martinville youth facility

By Johnathan Manning
KNOE TV8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu 19-year-old is one of two people being sought after an escape from the Acadiana Center for Youth at St. Martinville, authorities said. Neither of the...

www.knoe.com

