Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Bossier Hosts World Class Championship Volleyball

By Mike Martindale
News Radio 710 KEEL
News Radio 710 KEEL
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The USA Women's Volleyball team hasn't competed on US soil since they won gold in the Olympics in Yokyo. And they will be competing this week at the Brookshire Grocery Arena, including their first game tonight against Domenican Republic. Teams from around the...

710keel.com

ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

