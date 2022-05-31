ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

With Uvalde set to start burying its dead, police response still doubted

By CBS New York
 4 days ago

Uvalde, Texas — It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students - the start of summer break. Instead on Monday, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations.

Their funerals are scheduled for Tuesday.

The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, Texas, directly across from the grade school where the children, along with two teachers, were shot to death on Tuesday before the gunman himself was killed. Visitation for another 10-year-old, Maite Rodriguez, was at the town's other funeral home.

Over the next two-and-a-half traumatic weeks, people in this southwestern Texas town will say goodbye to the children and their teachers, one heart-wrenching visitation, funeral and burial after another . As families and friends unleash their grief, investigators will push for answers about how police responded to the shooting , and lawmakers have said they'll consider what can be done to stem the gun violence permeating the nation.

A memorial for the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is seen on May 30, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

This week alone, funerals are planned for 11 children and teacher Irma Garcia.

On Monday, some mourners at Amerie's visitation wore lilac or lavender shades of purple - Amerie's favorites - at the request of her father, Angel Garza. Many carried in flowers, including purple ones.

The little girl who loved to draw had just received a cellphone for her 10th birthday. One of her friends told Angel Garza that Amerie tried to use the phone to call police during the assault on her fourth-grade classroom.

A woman cries at a makeshift memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 29, 2022. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Among the mourners at Amerie's visitation were some of Maite's relatives. Like many people, they were attending both.

Maite's family wore green tie-dye shirts with an illustration showing Maite with angel wings. Before going into the funeral home, they stopped at the ditch to see the metal gate gunman Salvador Ramos crashed a pickup truck into before crossing a field and entering the school.

"How did he walk for so long?" asked Juana Magaña, Maite's aunt.

Hillcrest Memorial itself and the shooting will be forever linked. After Ramos wrecked the truck, two men at the funeral home heard the crash and ran toward the accident scene. Ramos shot at them. He missed and both men made it to safety.

Funeral directors, embalmers and others from across Texas arrived to help. Jimmy Lucas, president of the Texas Funeral Directors Association, brought a hearse and volunteered to work as a driver, pitch in for services, or do whatever he could, he told NBC News. Other arriving morticians were there to help with facial reconstruction services given the damage caused by the shooter's military-style rifle.

Gov. Greg Abbott, speaking at a Memorial Day event in Longview, urged Texans to keep Uvalde in their prayers.

Police response remains very much in focus

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Sunday that it would review the law enforcement response. Police have come under heavy criticism for taking well over an hour to kill Ramos inside the adjoining classrooms where he unleashed carnage.

Officials revealed Friday that students and teachers repeatedly begged 911 operators for help as a police commander told more than a dozen officers to wait in a hallway. Officials said the on-scene commander, Pete Arredondo, the school district's police chief, believed the suspect was barricaded inside an adjoining classroom and that there was no longer an active attack.

The revelation raised new questions about whether lives were lost because officers did not act faster to stop the gunman, who was ultimately killed by U.S. Border Patrol tactical officers.

Officer stands in front of a broken window at Robb Elementary School, the site of the May 24th mass shooting, on May 30, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Many locals have come to blame the well-liked, home-grown Arredondo for the excruciating delay in killing the shooter.

The director of state police said at a Friday news conference that Arredondo made the "wrong decision" on when to have officers move in. Steven McCraw, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said that after following the gunman into the building, officers waited over an hour to breach the classroom.

Authorities have said Ramos legally purchased two guns not long before the school attack: an AR-style rifle on May 17 and a second rifle on May 20. He had just turned 18, permitting him to buy the weapons under federal law.

Gun legislation efforts rekindled

A day after visiting Uvalde and pledging, "We will," in response to people chanting, "Do something," President Joe Biden on Monday expressed some optimism that there may be some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions on the kind of high-powered weapons used by the gunman.

"I think things have gotten so bad that everybody's getting more rational, at least that's my hope," Biden told reporters before honoring the nation's fallen in Memorial Day remarks at Arlington National Cemetery.

People at a memorial for the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24 during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is seen on May 30, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

"The Second Amendment was never absolute," Biden said. "You couldn't buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed. You couldn't go out and buy a lot of weapons."

A bipartisan group of senators talked over the weekend to see if they could reach even a modest compromise on gun safety legislation. Encouraging state "red flag" laws to keep guns away from those with mental health issues, and addressing school security and mental health resources were on the table, said Sen. Chris Murphy, who is leading the effort.

The group will meet again this week under a 10-day deadline to strike a deal.

