If you're looking for something to keep you busy this summer while getting a whole new perspective of the Hudson Valley, why not volunteer at the infamous Bannerman Island?. Bannerman is open for its 2022 touring and event season. You can visit the island/castle on weekends from May until October while being toured around the grounds and learning all about the history and importance of the Bannerman family to Hudson Valley history. You can also catch a show or 2 while enjoying dinner on the Hudson River island.

BEACON, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO