Ghost Gun Found After Fight at Sonoma County Fairgrounds

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Leaders in Stockton touted the success of an operation aimed at responding to the rise in gang violence involving firearms. At a press conference Thursday, Stockton police said 88 people were arrested on felony charges and 58 guns were seized during the operation. Of those 58, 12 are ghost guns and 10 are assault-style weapons. The operation is called “Hybrid Havoc” and it’s been underway for the last year, picking up steam in the fall, according to San Joaquin County DA Tori Verber-Salazar. She says it’s the largest takedown of its kind in the county’s history. RIGHT NOW: #Stockton leaders alongside CA AG @RobBonta are updating on Operation Hybrid Havoc Takedown, created to respond in a rise gang violence with firearms. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/he8d79YP8K — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) June 2, 2022 Also on hand was Calfornia’s Attorney General Rob Bonta and Stockton Police Department’s new chief, Stan McFadden.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO