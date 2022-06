CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Porter-Gaud is facing a new lawsuit after a mother claims the school poorly handled the investigations into her son’s rape allegations. According to the lawsuit, an investigation conducted by police found no evidence. After that, the suit says Porter-Gaud hired their own investigators from the #MeTooMovement, and no evidence turned up then, either. These results reportedly came after 25 other people were already notified that they would be called as witnesses in the investigation.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO