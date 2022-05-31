ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Critical fire condition warnings issued across US Southwest

By PAUL DAVENPORT/Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarnings of critical fire conditions blanketed much of the U.S. Southwest on Saturday, as crews in northern New Mexico worked to stop the growth of the nation’s largest active wildfire. The 7-week-old fire, the largest in New Mexico history, has burned 491 square miles of forest in rugged...

knpr

Most of the Mountain West is in for a hot and dry summer, forecasters say

The National Weather Service released its June outlook Tuesday, and more hot and dry conditions are forecasted for Utah, Nevada, Colorado and New Mexico. Part of all of those states are expected to have higher than normal temperatures and lower than normal precipitation. And a forecast for later in the summer, published on May 19, suggests those higher temperatures will stick around.
UTAH STATE
knpr

10th Annual Focus on Nevada Photo Contest

Over the 10 years we’ve been holding the Focus on Nevada photo contest, a lot of things have changed. We’ve remixed categories, switched up judges, and watched a hundred cool photo trends come and go. But we’ve discovered one enduring truth: Between the visual splendor of Nevada and the boundless creativity of its photographers, we can never say that we’ve seen it all. Every year, surprise and delight arrive in the form of not just fresh images, but whole new ways of seeing our cities, our landscapes, and our people. Congratulations to all our winners, and thanks once again for opening our eyes.
NEVADA STATE
knpr

Tradition in Sight

My usual response to the word “tradition” is a whiplashy gag of nausea and dread at its connotations of unthinking obedience and ritualized conformity but, no lie, I actually love the way it sounds when applied to our Focus on Nevada photo contest. I’m rolling with it: Now in its 10th year, Focus on Nevada isn’t just an annual magazine feature, or a fun contest, or a cool party, or an awesome touring exhibit — though it is all of those things. But in the way those distinct components snap together to Voltron into something bigger, it’s truly become a community tradition — and I mean tradition in the best way, one that connects and inspires people, and recognizes them as the source of the tradition, not as subjects of it. What I’m thinking of specifically as I philosophize flailingly at the keyboard is the gushing volcano of giddy excitement that explodes in the room whenever we announce a winner at our annual Focus on Nevada showcase bash. I’m always down for that kind of tradition! (If you missed the party, no biggie: You can celebrate by clicking over to our showcase of winners and wooting heartily at your discretion.)
NEVADA STATE

