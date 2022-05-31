ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Simi Fehoko: Dak Prescott's New Cowboys Starting WR?

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bc9V6_0fvo7HoU00

Fehoko says he's spent a great deal of offseason time in DFW, all the better to get to know, and work with, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

FRISCO - Store this away into the "You Had To Be There'' File.

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy recently pulled aside rookie Simi Fehoko and offered up a revelation that may be both a) a reflection of the talents of the fifth-round All Pac-12 receiver at Stanford and b) a reflection of the possible void in the Dallas receivers room.

"Potentially, this year, you gain a little bit more weight and we can use you as more like a hybrid tight end-receiver-type body,'' McCarthy told Fehoko this offseason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dbMvv_0fvo7HoU00

Simi Fehoko

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mo9PJ_0fvo7HoU00

Simi Fehoko

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYqCn_0fvo7HoU00

Simi Fehoko

Said Fehoko: “I’ll have a bigger role, I’d say, in the offense and in special teams. ... I have no problem ... obviously gaining weight and playing at a higher weight isn’t a problem.”

Fast-forward to last week at OTAs, and by gosh, there was Fehoko very much "filling that void,'' taking first-team snaps.

How notable is this to folks getting their information second-hand? Well, ProFootballTalk.com writes that "Fehoko has been getting time opposite CeeDee Lamb with the first-team offense in OTAs.''

And Simi has a reason to be excited for the chance, such as it is, saying, “Being the bigger, taller and I guess heavier receiver to be able to have that blend of speed ... I feel like that is something I bring to the table.”

But what the aggregation gang cannot know? What information can be gathered only from attending the workout? Fehoko was no more an OTA "first-teamer'' than Noah Brown or T.J. Vasher was. Oh, and it so happens that while the 6-3 Fehoko plans on playing at over 225 pounds (so yes, he has size), Brown is 6-2 and 225. And Vasher is 6-6 and 215.

So all three of them have the size thing going for them. And all three of them mixed in with the first team - something that could change immediately as soon as the temporarily sidelined James Washington and Jalen Tolbert are able to practice.

None of this is meant as an insult to Fehoko, who in 2021 really played only special teams but has huge fans in the Dallas scouting department who are  believers in his ability to win with speed and size.

Additionally, Fehoko says he's spent a great deal of offseason time in DFW , all the better to get to know, and work with, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

And McCarthy's coaching staff? CeeDee Lamb is locked in, but with Amari Cooper and Ced Wilson gone and Michael Gallup rehabbing his knee, the Cowboys need help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9PuU_0fvo7HoU00

Amari Cooper and Simi Fehoko

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOrD9_0fvo7HoU00

Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott

That need, however, doesn't anoint Fehoko as a starter. Not on a random Wednesday in an early OTA session.

Want more Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Frisco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Frisco, TX
Football
City
Frisco, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Mahomes, JJ Watt, & More NFL Stars React To Texas Shooting

National Football League stars are calling for gun law reform following the tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas yesterday, where a lone gunman opened fire inside Ross Elementary School, killing 19 children and two adults. In the aftermath of the shooting, NFL stars such as Patrick Mahomes, JJ Watt, and Davante Adams took to social media to share their thoughts on the senseless violence.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Jerry Jones Car Accident Update: Police Reveal Findings

Additional details of the car accident Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in last week have been revealed. According to a Dallas police crash report from NBCDFW, the driver of the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn. The driver of the vehicle, which was a gray Hyundai Sonata, was making a Door Dash delivery last Wednesday evening. The driver slowed down at the intersection and then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him right in front of Jones's car.
NFL
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
The Independent

Marion Barber death: Former Dallas Cowboys player found dead, aged 38

Former NFL player and Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has died at the age of 38, his team announced on Wednesday.“Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the Cowboys said in their statement.Barber was found dead by police in Frisco, Texas after they carried out a welfare check at an apartment.“Frisco Police responded to a welfare concern at an apartment believed...
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Has Honest Comment On Cowboys Future: Fans React

Over the past few seasons, analysts have suggested the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott. A multitude of injuries and off-field incidents along with a downturn in play had some questioning the former Ohio State star. As he heads into potentially the final year of his contract with the Cowboys, though, he's not worried about the future.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cowboys Qb Dak Prescott#Frisco Store#Pac 12#Stanford#Profootballtalk Com
The Spun

Bill Parcells Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Star

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber passed away this week at the young age of 38. Once the news broke, his former coaches and teammates went public with their favorite memories of him. Speaking to The Dallas Morning News on Thursday, former Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells raved about...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Youtube
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Gore signs 1-day contract with NFL team

Frank Gore is not going to play in the NFL in 2022, but the former Pro Bowl running back is still signing with a team. Gore will sign a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, according to Cam Inman of Bay Area News Group. That will allow him to retire as a member of the organization, which is something that he recently said is important to him. The Niners are planning to have a ceremony with Gore on Thursday afternoon.
NFL
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Giants Sends Former First Round Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers had a very strong draft class in 2021. With their first round pick was Eric Stokes, who turned out to be one of the best rookie cornerbacks in the NFL. While the Stokes selection worked out incredibly well for the Packers, at the time of the draft, there were many fans upset that the team did not take a wide receiver. Green Bay did take a wide receiver, Amari Rodgers, in the third round. Many of their targeted first round wide receivers were already off the board by the time they took Stokes at pick 29. One of those former targets, Kadarius Toney, is rumored to be on the trading block.
GREEN BAY, WI
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy