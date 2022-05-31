City invests in resident resiliency through Neighborhood Match Fund
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids will accept project proposals for Neighborhood Match Fund consideration beginning tomorrow through June 30 for projects that take place September to February 2023.
The City seeks resident lead projects that center inclusion, promote social justice, and are designed to intentionally bring community members together in a way that fosters stronger connections and relationships. New this round is an additional project category in support of Welcoming Week taking place September 9 through Sept 18 across the country, including Grand Rapids. Welcoming Week is a time to celebrate the richness of diversity in our community through a series of community events, webinars, speakers, art expression and more. This year’s Welcoming Week theme is “Where We Belong” and aims to go deeper than welcoming and spark reflection on how and why belonging occurs and ways organizations and individuals can foster belonging for all, including immigrants and long-time residents.
Neighborhood Match Fund awards contracts between $500 and $5000 to Grand Rapids residents, informal groups and nonprofits. The award amount must be matched through additional sponsorships, donations and/or volunteer hours. Grand Rapids residents are invited to submit their project proposal at www.grandrapidsmi.gov/nmf anytime in the month of June.
Most recently, the Fund awarded contracts totaling $38,940 to the following resident lead or co-led initiatives:
- Young Money Finances: A conference held for young Black and Latinx males in grades 9-11 with topics such as workforce development, financial education, and positive mentorships.
- Restorative Practices Training: The Neighbors of Belknap Lookout (NOBLE) are currently hosting a six-week community training on restorative practices designed to also build stronger relationships among participants. Event concluded June 2.
- Parents for Healthy Homes: 1st Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt: This family-friendly project offered lead poisoning prevention education in an engaging and fun atmosphere.
- Be the Change Focused on Mental Health and Teens: Grand Rapids Initiative for Leaders (GRIL) participants created projects focused on mental health of youth (12- to 25-year-olds) in partnership with local licensed therapists.
- Grand Rapids African American Arts and Music Festival: This project will partner with Grand Rapids Public Library to host multiple half-day free events at Martin Luther King Park featuring local African-American artists, food and vendors. Event series kicks off June 2.
- MLK Freedom School: This project expands the Freedom School curriculum this summer and empowers children through justice learning, mindfulness activities, yoga and urban agriculture.
- Self-Care: Your Superpower: Through this project, Garfield Park Neighborhoods Association strives to enhance self-esteem, facilitate sharing of experiences and discussion of culturally responsive ways to engage with diverse neighbors, and educate on cultural self-care and wellness practices. This event takes place August 13 and will include a pop-up shop featuring local Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) vendors with self-care projects.
- John Ball Area Neighbors: Aligned Planning and John Ball Area Neighbors partnered to create habitat boxes for pollinators, bats and birds. Project also included educational materials on the Indigenous history of the Grand River corridor.
- Swim 1922: Swim 1922 is a national initiative shared between Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., and USA Swimming to promote water/pool safety and skill awareness that can prevent avoidable drownings. The local Eta Pi Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc hosts this event June 11 at Martin Luther King Park.
- Puertas Abiertas, Inc. - Making Healthy Choices: Puertas Abiertas, Inc. provided training, support and resources to participants to break the cycle of abuse and domestic violence.
- Melanin Like Mine (MLM): MLM held a six-week course for community to develop stronger self-awareness, motivation and strategies to make a difference in their personal lives and the lives of those around them.
- Grand Rapids Area Mutual Aid Network: This ongoing project is designed to provide direct giving assistance to Grand Rapids residents for food, housing assistance and financial support of essential needs.
- Community Expungement Fair: LINC UP will host a community expungement fair in June to assist residents in getting convictions expunged from their records, thus removing barriers to opportunities such as employment and housing.
