City invests in resident resiliency through Neighborhood Match Fund

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids will accept project proposals for Neighborhood Match Fund consideration beginning tomorrow through June 30 for projects that take place September to February 2023.

The City seeks resident lead projects that center inclusion, promote social justice, and are designed to intentionally bring community members together in a way that fosters stronger connections and relationships. New this round is an additional project category in support of Welcoming Week taking place September 9 through Sept 18 across the country, including Grand Rapids. Welcoming Week is a time to celebrate the richness of diversity in our community through a series of community events, webinars, speakers, art expression and more. This year’s Welcoming Week theme is “Where We Belong” and aims to go deeper than welcoming and spark reflection on how and why belonging occurs and ways organizations and individuals can foster belonging for all, including immigrants and long-time residents.

Neighborhood Match Fund awards contracts between $500 and $5000 to Grand Rapids residents, informal groups and nonprofits. The award amount must be matched through additional sponsorships, donations and/or volunteer hours. Grand Rapids residents are invited to submit their project proposal at www.grandrapidsmi.gov/nmf anytime in the month of June.

Most recently, the Fund awarded contracts totaling $38,940 to the following resident lead or co-led initiatives: