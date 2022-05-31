ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Why does slicing onions make you cry and how can you chop one without crying?

By Natalie Keegan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6ZGt_0fvo43Zm00

ONIONS are an important ingredient in so many meals, but as we all know, chopping them can leave you in tears.

So why does this happen, and what can you do to avoid it when cooking your next meal?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6iPM_0fvo43Zm00
A volatile compound is released into the air when you chop into an onion. When it reaches your eye it reacts with the water there to create sulphuric acid, which burns Credit: Getty

Why does slicing onions make you cry?

There's nothing quite like the sizzle and the smell you get when you throw diced onion in the pan.

Many of us use them in our favourite recipes regularly, and have simply accepted the fact that they make your eyes water.

The reason this happens is that a volatile compound is released into the air when you chop into an onion.

When it reaches your eye it reacts with the water there to create sulphuric acid, which burns.

The stinging leads to more tears as your eyes try to get rid of the stinging.

How can you chop an onion without crying?

One woman on TikTok has shared a method of cutting onions in seconds that one user called "genius".

But you may be wondering whether there are approaches that specifically help you avoid crying.

Thankfully we've collected a few hacks you can try if you're sick of tearing up at tea time.

Light a candle

Before you start chopping, try lighting a candle.

The idea is that the flame will help by burning off some of the offending compounds in the air.

Or if you have a gas hob, light the flame and chop close to that - but take care.

Use olive oil

A TikToking grandmother shared an approach for cutting onions that she says will prevent tears.

In a video posted on her popular TikTok account brunchwithbabs she said: “You need a really good sharp knife. Coat it with olive oil.

She continued: “I’m just chopping. Right now I’m feeling absolutely 100 percent.

“No tearing. No crazies. No running out of the kitchen. Worked for me.”

Soak it

Another approach involves soaking the onion in water beforehand.

This should be done once it's peeled but not cut.

Apparently, this draws out the compounds, meaning there aren't as many to react with your eyes.

Use a spoon

You may feel a bit silly trying this one, but it's thought to work.

Pop a spoon in your mouth while you cut and you should find it helpful in reducing stinging.

It works because the chemicals bind to the metal of the spoon before they can get to your eyes.

Get chewing

Some people suggest putting a bit of bread in your mouth, with part of it hanging out.

This is supposed to catch some of the chemicals before they reach your eyes.

Just make sure you don't fill up on bread and save your appetite for what you're cooking!

Wear contact lenses

People who wear contacts have reported less tears when chopping onions.

Contact lenses cover the cornea, which means they conveniently block any onion vapours from irritating your eyes.

So remember to swap those glasses for your lenses before you make the first cut.

What chemical in onions makes your eyes burn?

The exact chemical that makes our eyes burn so much when we chop up onions is syn-propanethial-S-oxide.

This volatile sulfur compound wafts towards your eyes where it then forms sulphuric acid.

The sulfuric acid then causes that dreaded burning sensation and resulting tears.

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

Is It Ever Okay To Eat Charcuterie With Your Fingers?

If Madonna and Saucy Santana are to be believed, we're all just material girls living in a material world (via Bustle), and apparently, that material world demands that people dine on charcuterie boards. Whether you are going on a glamorous picnic or planning dinner on a rooftop in a beautiful city, you are more than likely going to run into one of these delectable and beautiful food arrangements. There's even a whole ecosystem of charcuterie board Instagram accounts devoted to the practice.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Will Change Your Tuna Salad Forever

When you think tuna, you probably think of those little Starkist or Bumble Bee tuna cans your mom would pop open and mix into a mayo-based salad that would be served on bread. Per Simply Recipes, basic tuna salad consists of canned tuna of your choice, mayo, a little celery, some lemon juice, and a bit of crunchy onion. Tuna salad is beloved, in fact, Americans consume a whopping amount of canned tuna each year. It might surprise you to learn that, but per the National Fisheries Institute, Americans eat one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna on an annual basis and 52% enjoy it on a sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onion#Chopping#Lenses#Chewing#Food Drink#Tiktok
psychologytoday.com

How Do You Help Someone You Love When They’re Dying?

People who are dying need care in four areas: physical comfort, mental and emotional needs, spiritual needs, and practical tasks. Do not ask how to help—instead, anticipate ways in which you can be useful. Pay attention to their mental and spiritual needs as well. Watching a loved one die...
HEALTH
In Style

Your Home Is About to Smell Rich

Before essential oil diffusers, we had candles. Before then, we had reed diffusers and incense, not to mention our favorite bouquets. The act of making our homes smell pleasant has been around for eons, but recently, home fragrance has elevated its game. Enter, the world of the luxurious, creative home...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The US Sun

Stunning beauty fan wows followers after removing makeup to reveal her natural face – and people barely recognise her

JUDGING from our Instagram feeds, you'd think we were this super glam fashionista who never leaves the house without a full-face of makeup on. But the reality is, we only look like that girl 0.001% of the time - and our everyday life is spent completely bare-faced, hair scrapped back in a ponytail and wearing the comfiest clothes we can find.
BEAUTY & FASHION
30Seconds

Creamy Citrus Berry Smoothie Recipe Is Full of Healthy Antioxidants

This berry smoothie recipe is not only delicious – it’s also a meal-in-a-glass! It’s full of powerful antioxidants and healthy carbohydrates. While you may recognize some standard smoothie ingredients, this citrus berry smoothie recipe’s signature ingredient (besides the berries!) is orange juice. And like many of my favorite recipes, you can make it in just one step!
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Mexican Pasta Salad

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Mexican pasta salad is an unbelievably easy and flavorful pasta salad filled with colorful ingredients like black beans, tomatoes, and corn. With a creamy dressing and spices from onion, cilantro, and cumin, this delicious pasta salad will be the hit of your summer barbecues for sure!
RECIPES
POPSUGAR

Meghan Markle's Milk-Bath Manicure Perfectly Fits Royal Protocol

It's official: milk-bath nails fit royal protocol. Meghan Markle tried the pretty manicure trend while appearing at the thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3 during Queen Elizabeth's multiday Platinum Jubilee celebration. The soft-pink nail polish nicely complemented the Duchess of Sussex's beige Dior coat dress and was on display as she held Prince Harry's hand while entering the church.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

The Queen's very strict teatime rule revealed

We love hearing about all the dos and don'ts of mealtimes at the palace, and this unexpected royal rule has really sent our heads spinning. Did you know that point-edged food is not allowed at the Queen's table, as part of a tradition started by her royal ancestors?. WATCH: The...
U.K.
goodmorningamerica.com

Spanx's sold out skort is back -- get it before it's gone!

When Spanx released its stylish Get Moving 17" Skort back in May, people took note and bought it up completely in a matter of days. The tennis-style bottom is slightly longer than other athletic skorts on the market, and it also features built-in shorts as well as back/side pockets. Additionally,...
APPAREL
Mashed

Easy White Gravy Recipe

Recipe developer Christina Musgrave describes her easy white gravy as "a sauce that's popular in the Southern US," which is indeed true. As it so happens, though, it's very similar to a classic béchamel sauce, making this recipe even more versatile than one might initially think. You really can't go wrong with the creamy, savory flavors that make up this white gravy — you could slather it on just about anything and it would taste good! (Okay, maybe not on a dessert, but you get the point.)
RECIPES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
465K+
Followers
27K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy